Maryland Craft Beer Festival Brings 50+ Breweries to Frederick This Saturday

Photos by Mark Raker

Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick once again turns into one long taproom on May 9. More than 50 Maryland breweries set up along the water, pouring over 200 beers. The Brewers Association of Maryland puts it on every year. This one matters a little more than usual. Executive Director Kelly Dudeck didn’t sugarcoat it: “In a really tough moment for small businesses, the Maryland Craft Beer Festival is a fun and meaningful way to support Maryland’s independent breweries while also supporting one of BAM’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Join us for a day along the creek to unplug, be with people, skip the doomscrolling, and discover new breweries you may not know yet — but won’t soon forget.”

A lot of the breweries on the list are ones you may not know. That’s kind of the point. You’re not going to stumble into Milkhouse Brewery or Falling Up Fermentation or Liquid Intrusion on a random weekend without making a drive. Frederick locals like Brewer’s Alley and Monocacy Brewing will be there, and so will Guinness Open Gate, but most of the list is smaller operations that don’t have wide distribution.

The beer list is wide. IPA people are covered from multiple angles. Checkerspot Brewing is bringing Roll Up Our Sleeves, a Hazy IPA at 7.0%. Denizens has their Southside West Coast IPA. Elder Pine is pouring Asleep On The Forest Floor, a Hazy Double IPA at 8.7%, alongside Stargazer, their Black IPA. RAK Brewing’s King Ghidorah Triple Hazy IPA is sitting at 10.2%. That one may not be your first beer of the day.

Lager drinkers also have options. Guilford Hall is bringing their Baltimore Pilsner. Steinhardt has a Czech Pilsner called Creek Crusher and a Czech Dark Lager called Hold the Line. Union Craft is pouring Skipjack Pilsner alongside Zadie’s Light Lager. Attaboy Beer has a Mexican Lager called Backyard Fiesta and a West Coast Pils called Wowdeedee. Beer Farm’s Bay Light comes in at 4.0% if you just want something cold and uncomplicated.

Some of the more interesting styles are scattered through the lineup. Elder Pine is also pouring Moonscribe Vol. VI, a Solera-aged Belgian-style Blond Ale. Solera aging means the beer builds in layers over time, older batches blended with newer ones. Milkhouse Brewery made a Peruvian Quinoa Pale Ale in collaboration with Mayta’s, one of the on-site food vendors. Ruhlman is bringing Farmhouse Ruhls, a Barleywine. Upper Stem Brewery has The Fez, a Belgian Dark Strong. Nepenthe Brewing is pouring Strange Beast, a Ginger Peach Green Tea Rice Lager, which is very unique..

Guinness Open Gate is bringing their Nore Valley Irish Red, a nitrogenated red ale, and River Well IPA. Heavy Seas has Little Loose Easy-Drinking IPA at 4.0%, Bo*Dacious Blonde at 4.5%, and their Small Craft Warning Imperial Pilsner. Good options if you’re trying to pace yourself through a long afternoon. Heavy Seas has been around since 1995 and is one of the more established names in the state.

Cider drinkers aren’t left out. Brothers Ridge is pouring three ciders ranging from dry to semi-sweet. Doc Waters Cidery has four pours, including a Double Hopped Cider and a Sweet Tart Cherry. Red Shedman Farm Brewery has a Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Hard Cider and a Tropical Smoothie.

VIP gets access to pours that general admission doesn’t. Monument City is holding back Barrel Aged Woodstove, an Imperial Stout at 10.5%. Lone Oak Farm has its Maibock reserved. Ruhlman’s Barleywine and RAK’s King Ghidorah and Brothers Ridge Gold Rush Dry Cider are also VIP tier.

Food runs the full day. Maryland folks will feel at home with Baltimore Crab Cake Co. and The Crabby Pretzel. Award-winning In10se BBQ is always a favorite and goes well with multiple beer styles. Cousins Maine Lobster draws a line whenever it shows up. Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine is there, which pairs with the Milkhouse collab if you want to commit to a theme. There is something for everyone: Pop-Up Poutine, Sabor de Cuba, Tortuga Kombucha and Deli, Grizzly Mountain Grill, Bacon On A Stick, and Grilled Cheese Please will be serving their treats.

Be sure to listen to The Naptown Brass Band and The Plate Scrapers Trio, who will be performing. A DJ runs sets in the MARC Lot. Craft and retail vendors are spread through the park.

Enjoy all that Carroll Creek has to offer. Water running through downtown, outdoor seating nearby, and easy to walk around. It doesn’t feel like a parking lot festival.

It’s not too late to get tickets. They are available at the Maryland Craft Beer Festival website. Help the Brewers Association support independent Maryland breweries while having a fun day.

Photos by Mark Raker: