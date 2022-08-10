Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.11-8.14

Is it getting to that time already? The District currently finds itself in the throes of mid-August and is getting ready to bid a bittersweet adieu to summer sun and fun. But before you switch out your beach shorts for fall scarves, check out the amazing weekend events that our nation’s capital has to offer. From film screenings to diva dance nights to totally geek chic bar meets, summer excitement is still alive and well in D.C. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.11

Free Outdoor Screening of “I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine”

Meet Nyamuon Nguany Machar (aka Moon) a charismatic 30-year-old African woman who arrived in Portland, Maine with her Ethiopian mother and Sudanese father as a refugee. Watch her tell a story of settling into the whitest state in America and see through her eyes the experiences of the immigrant community in Portland with its successes and its burden of continuing racism. Free. Dusk. REACH Lawn at The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Nate Jackson at DC Comedy Loft

A former “Wild N’ Out” cast member, podcast extraordinaire and stellar stand-up all in one, Nate Jackson hits the DC Comedy Loft for a night of laughs and new beginnings. See this recognized entertainer catapult to the heights of comedy fame at the iconic DC Comedy Loft. $25. 7:30 p.m. DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

8.12

Dummy at Songbyrd

Los Angeles band Dummy refuses to slow down. After releasing two cassette EPs in 2020, Dummy’s full-length debut is set to turn heads and simultaneously employs pummeling guitars and celestial ambiance to catapult the band toward a united and nuanced explanation of their drone-pop style. Taking influence from ’60s melodicism and ’90s UK noise pop, this L.A. outfit also pulls from spiritual jazz, Japanese new age and Italian minimalism for a sound unlike any other. $15-$18. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Madonna Gaga Britney Dance Party: Summer Edition

Divas to the front! The District’s beloved 9:30 Club is hosting a dance floor salute to three standout pop queens: Material Girl Madonna, the Fame Monster herself Lady Gaga and the teen pop icon Britney Spears. Put yourself at a night filled with girlboss energy and nonstop music from pop divas of a goddess standard. $15. 9 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

8.13

Nerd Nite DC

Nerds, geeks and dweebs unite! Say hello to the District’s monthly Nerd Nite. An evening where nerds can share their passions and unusual research with a room full of people eager to spend their Saturday night learning. An original D.C. drinking event dedicated to science and nerd culture, see your fellow Washingtonians nerd out in the most abundant manner. $10. 6:30 p.m. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club =

“Bound” at Suns Cinema

Corky, a tough female ex-convict working on an apartment renovation in Chicago, meets a couple living next door: the ever-so-paranoid mobster Caesar and Violet, his seductive girlfriend who is immediately attracted to her. Watch as this sapphic love story unfolds on the Suns Cinema screen and reminds you why great films should strike us in the most emotional manner. $12. 8:50 p.m. Suns Cinema: 3107 Mount Pleasant St. NW, DC; sunscinema.com // @sunscinema

8.14

Nats vs. Padres

Juan Soto may be leaving the District next season for some San Diego sun, but let’s show him what he’ll be missing with a Nats victory over the Padres. Set the course for a 2023 season that’ll put another boat on the water and remind the MLB what the 2019 World Series champs are made of. $9+. 12:05 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationalspark

“The Young Master” at the National Museum of Asian Art

Come revel in the cinematic greatness of “The Young Master,” a stellar release that set the course for his amazing career and a record-breaking box office hit that firmly established him as Hong Kong’s leading kung fu superstar. Following Chan as he plays Dragon Lung, a martial arts student who sets out to find his errant brother who defected to a rival school, Lung gets mixed up in a case of mistaken identity from which he must fight his way out. It all builds to an epic, nearly twenty-minute final battle that sees Chan balancing slapstick and thrilling action with rip-roaring virtuosity. Free. 2 p.m. Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art: 1050 Independence Ave. SW, DC; asia.si.edu // @natasianart