Trevor Noah: Off The Record
Thursday, April 25, 2024

Trevor Noah: Off The Record

1776 D St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Downtown Foggy Bottom

DAR Constitution Hall

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$67+

About This Event

Catch Trevor Noah live at DAR Constitution Hall for his Off the Record tour! Trevor Noah, the acclaimed South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host, known for his role as the former host of The Daily Show, brings his signature wit and humor to the stage.

Tags

EventsComedyLive performances

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, April 25, 2024 08:00 pm

Location

DAR Constitution Hall
View Map