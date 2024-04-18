Trevor Noah: Off The Record

Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
DAR Constitution HallMore details
Catch Trevor Noah live at DAR Constitution Hall for his Off the Record tour! Trevor Noah, the acclaimed South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host, known for his role as the former host of The Daily Show, brings his signature wit and humor to the stage.
InterestsEvents, Comedy, Live performances
NeighborhoodDowntown, Foggy Bottom
Share with friends