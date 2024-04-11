Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Welcome to Spring Fever: Singles Happy Hour! Come out for a fun evening of mingling and meeting new people at Don Tito. Whether you’re looking for a new friend or a date, this event is the perfect opportunity to socialize in a relaxed and casual setting. Enjoy drink specials, music, and a lively atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this chance to kick off the spring season with other singles in the area!
Drink Specials:
$9 Margaritas
$7 Rails
$6 House Wine
$2 off Drafts
This event is intended for those ages 30 and up.