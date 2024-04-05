Indulge in a weekend getaway to DC’s Wine Country – Loudoun County, Virginia for Sweet Jazz Festival 2024, featuring some of music’s most soulful jazz artists. This INDOOR, two-day extravaganza is hosted by songstress Tracy Hamlin and will take place at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia on April 19 & 20, 2024.

We expect this show to sell out, so get your tickets and book overnight accommodations while you can!

This year’s star-studded lineup includes some of the genre’s biggest headliners, taking the stage over a two-day period. VIP, general admission and single-day passes can be purchased to view the following:

DAY 1 (Friday, April 19, 2024):

Jeff Bradshaw

J.J. Sansaverino

Alton McClain

Art Sherrod Jr.

DAY 2 (Saturday, April 20, 2024):