Friday, April 19, 2024

18665 Conference Center Drive Leesburg, VA 20176
$99+

About This Event

Indulge in a weekend getaway to DC’s Wine Country – Loudoun County, Virginia for Sweet Jazz Festival 2024, featuring some of music’s most soulful jazz artists. This INDOOR, two-day extravaganza is hosted by songstress Tracy Hamlin and will take place at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia on April 19 & 20, 2024.

We expect this show to sell out, so get your tickets and book overnight accommodations while you can!

This year’s star-studded lineup includes some of the genre’s biggest headliners, taking the stage over a two-day period. VIP, general admission and single-day passes can be purchased to view the following:

DAY 1 (Friday, April 19, 2024):

  • Jeff Bradshaw
  • J.J. Sansaverino
  • Alton McClain
  • Art Sherrod Jr.

DAY 2 (Saturday, April 20, 2024):

  • Marcus Anderson
  • Julian Vaughn
  • Adam Hawley
  • Karen Briggs
  • Quentin Walston

JazzLive performancesLive Music

Friday, April 19, 2024 07:00 pm

