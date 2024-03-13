Paddlestar Galactica X

Registration is open for Paddlestar Galactica, the offbeat ping-pong tournament supporting local youth writing nonprofit 826DC!

Players race to raise as many donations as they can for 826DC’s free writing programs, homework help, and publishing opportunities for DC students ages 6-18. Those donations then double as a “cheat fund” at the tournament! You can make your opponent play with T.rex arms, swap their paddle for a flyswatter, pummel them with three balls at once, and more.

(This year, the donations we raise will also literally count double. To celebrate the tenth annual games, one of 826DC’s board members has offered to match all donations that come in between now and the tournament.)

Paddlestar Galactica is a wild afternoon full of costumes, blatant cheating, terrible Battlestar Galactica references, and good cheer. It also genuinely helps make the District a brighter place to live, grow, tell stories…and, yes, to play ping-pong. We’d love to have you participate!

The games will be Saturday, April 27th, 1 PM to 4 PM at SPIN DC. Sign up solo or as a team—you can make your team now and sign your teammates up later—at bit.ly/paddlestar10.

Questions? Get in touch at [email protected].