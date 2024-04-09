Emancipation Day Trivia at Valor Brewpub

Come celebrate Emancipation Day with us!

We our having a special edition of our usual Tuesday Night Trivia at Valor Brewpub, located at 723 8th Street SE, Washington DC 20003 to celebrate Emancipation Day!

Your host is the fantastic Mark Warburton!

The winning team receives $50 off their team’s tab!

2nd place receives $15 off their team’s tab!

Not only that, it’s $12 Flight Night, with four 3 oz. flights!

This game is FREE to play, so bring a team and have some fun!

Seating is on a first come, first serve basis, so be sure to get there early if you want to get a seat!