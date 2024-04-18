Kayo’s Lab
Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Kayo’s Lab

3315 Cady's Alley NW Suite B, Washington, DC 20007
West End Foggy Bottom Georgetown

KYOJIN Sushi

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$65

About This Event

Dive into the world of Japanese sake with monthly “Kayo’s Lab” events at Kyojin Sushi, led by Japanese alcohol expert Kayoko Abe. These sessions offer an immersive experience featuring sake classes, tastings, and pairing sessions with brewery owners and representatives from Japan, all enriched by Kayoko’s pioneering sake recommendations. Expand your knowledge and palate while raising awareness of Japanese sake in this unique and educational series.

Tags

EventsFood + Drink

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 06:30 pm

Location

KYOJIN Sushi
View Map