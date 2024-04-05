The Jam Sessions @ Whitlow’s D.C.

Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Friends' Mixer
Whitlow's DCMore details
The Jam Sessions at Whitlows, hosted by Jo Palmer, have established themselves as a “can’t miss” spot in the D.C. jazz and scene:
These sessions serve as a dynamic exploration, pushing musical boundaries and creating an innovative fusion of hip-hop, neo-jazz, fire-jazz,and neo-soul.
Witness and enjoy some of the most vibrant and exciting talent in the DMV. If you are an artist come be a part of the new U-Street sound.
All Musicians Welcome.
FREE No Cover (Tips welcome)
Full Bar
Late-nite food menu until 10PM
( 21+ to enter)
