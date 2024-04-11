Washington D.C. International Music Festival
Monday, April 15, 2024

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
$40

About This Event

Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of the Washington DC International Music Festival! Prepare to be enchanted as high school and university bands, orchestras, and choirs grace the stage of the legendary John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Be part of an unforgettable musical journey showcasing the extraordinary talent of tomorrow’s musicians.

Live performances

Monday, April 15, 2024 07:30 pm

