Message In A Bottle
Thursday, April 18, 2024

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Kennedy Center

$35+

Enter the world of ‘Message In A Bottle,’ an extraordinary dance-theater production crafted by five-time Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince. Set to the timeless hits of Kennedy Center Honoree and 17-time Grammy® Award winner Sting, including classics like ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Roxanne,’ and ‘Walking on the Moon,’ this show promises an unforgettable experience.

Date

Thursday, April 18, 2024 01:30 pm

Location

Kennedy Center
