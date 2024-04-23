Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers Rd 1 Game 4
Sunday, April 28, 2024

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers Rd 1 Game 4

601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Penn Quarter Chinatown

Capital One Arena

$109+

About This Event

Experience the thrill of postseason hockey at Capital One Arena this Friday as the Washington Capitals face off against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of Round 1 of the playoffs! Experience the thrilling atmosphere of the second home game of the series as we rally behind our team in their quest for victory.

Date

Sunday, April 28, 2024 08:00 pm

Location

Capital One Arena
