Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers Rd 1 Game 4
601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Capital One ArenaMore details
About This Event
Experience the thrill of postseason hockey at Capital One Arena this Friday as the Washington Capitals face off against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of Round 1 of the playoffs! Experience the thrilling atmosphere of the second home game of the series as we rally behind our team in their quest for victory.
TagsEvents
InterestsEvents
NeighborhoodPenn Quarter, Chinatown
Share with friends