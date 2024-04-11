CUFFING SEASON: DC’s Biggest and Best Singles event

Welcome to Cuffing Season

Dating in DC sucks!! But we are changing that. Join us at Whitlows on U street on Friday April 26th from 6-9pm for the best singles event in DC. (really high success rate)

Here is how it works… Choose your ticket, guy or girls. (This lets us keep a good ratio) then you show up to Whitlows at 6pm. If your single and open to talking to people you get a green wrist band. If you are there to wingman your homey, or emotionally support your girlfriend you get a red wrist band which tells people you are taken and just vibing out.

And if you see a cutey it cant be any easier to say hello. We will also have different events and activites to help everyone mingle. Don’t take anything too serious life is meant to be fun.

This is our 8th singles event so im just going to say it… This event is for straight identifying people. I only bring this up to manage expectations and not dissapoint anyone.

These events normally sell out fast. move quick! dont miss love!…or lust whatever

Here’s what to expect

Themed drink and cocktail specials

Event held at Whitlows! The hottest bar on U street and maybe DC.

Singles event Bingo cards. A fun way to break the ice and if you complete it were paying for your first date.

Pitch your friend!! Create a funny slideshow to pitch your friend to the audience.

And more!!

Want to pitch your friend?!

We tried it for the first time at the last one in March and it was insanely fun. All you gotta do is make a funny presentation featuring your friend (using google presentation) and send it us when you get to the event and sign up for your timeslot.