The Illusionists
Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The Illusionists

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Kennedy Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$35+

About This Event

Experience the awe-inspiring spectacle of The Illusionists, a globally renowned magic show that has captivated audiences worldwide. Prepare to be dazzled by eight mesmerizing performances throughout the week, each showcasing the most breathtaking and mind-bending acts ever seen on stage. Witness the unparalleled talents of the world’s most incredible illusionists as they push the boundaries of magic to new heights.

Tags

EventsPerforming artsLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 07:30 pm

Location

Kennedy Center
View Map