Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

Official Fray Event

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

1309 5th St. NE
Eckington Ivy City

Hi-Lawn

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Test your luck with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn at our free bingo nights this October! Join us on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. for six or more rounds of bingo + prizes every round. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace.

This event is 21+ only. RSVPs encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.

Tags

Fray eventsBingo

Interests

,

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

Hi-Lawn
View Map