Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.23-6.26

Take this weekend in the District to appreciate the community around you. From visual artists to members of the LGBTQ+ to historians revitalizing the past onstage, D.C. has no shortage of remarkably amazing individuals. And what better way to support them than to attend their events and show some honest appreciation. From a film screening that highlights Syrian refugees to boxing nights for trans individuals, see how amazing your neighbors are with this upcoming sunny weekend. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.23

District Cinema Film Screening: “Peace by Chocolate” at Asian Fusion Gallery

Treat yourself to a screening of “Peace by Chocolate.” Based on the true story of Tareq Hadhad, a Syrian refugee who tries to settle into Nova Scotian small-town life, this emotional film screening is followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with Director Jonathan Keijser, conducted by Alejandra Leipen (District Cinema) and Lina Sergie Attar (CEO, Karam Foundation). Each ticket includes a Peace Chocolate Bar along with Syrian food sold by Syriasly Delicious. All proceeds will be donated to Karam Foundation, an organization that invests in young Syrian refugees to help shape a new generation of kind, courageous future leaders. $25. 6 p.m. Asian Fusion Gallery: 1343 L St. NW, DC; districtcinema.co // @districtcinema_

Focus on the Story Presents: the Echoes of Ellis Island at Chevy Chase Pavilion

Focus on the Story and Lost Origins Gallery are excited to announce The Echoes of Ellis Island: A Gateway of Hopes and Tears. This exhibition is a collection of work created for the National Park Service by National Park Service photographer Jarob Ortiz. Ortiz made the photographs between 2016 and 2018 as part of the Historic American Buildings Survey. These frames put the viewers in the shoes of the millions of immigrants who passed through the U.S. immigration port at Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954. Free. 6 p.m. Chevy Chase Pavilion: 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; focusonthestory.org // @focus_onthe_story

Over Under Art Show Pop-Up in AdMo

JAB arts, Ilegal Mezcal, and Grand Duchess, along with their new partner Andy’s Pizza are excited to announce their next Adams Morgan pop-up art show: “Over / Under.” Featuring photography and collage art from over 10 amazing DMV artists, expose yourself to amazing creations at the wonderful Andy’s and Grand Duchess storefronts while meeting the very artists responsible for it all. Food/drink specials are available and live vinyl spinning is courtesy of DJ Retrospect. Free. 5 p.m. Grand Duchess + Andy’s Pizza Adams Morgan: 2337 + 2465 18th St. NW, DC; grandduchessdc.com, eatandyspizza.com // @grandduchessdc, @andyspizza

6.24

CAKE Society DC Trans/Queer Boxing Class at Duke Ellington

When you’re exercising with the queer community, every session is a total knockout. CAKE Society is hosting a trans-friendly boxing class with help from the Georgetown University Boxing Club. Take a step into the world of boxing with other trans folks and comprehensive instruction that affirms your identity. A boxing ring knows no gender. Feel free to express your inner fighter at this wonderful workout meet. Free. 6 p.m. Duke Ellington College Track Field: 1600 38th St. NW, DC; cakesocietyco.org // @cakesocietyco

“Heavy Metal Parking Lot” 35th Anniversary at Songbyrd

Jeff Krulik and John Heyn’s critically-acclaimed documentary “Heavy Metal Parking Lot” captures the wild exuberance of Judas Priest fans tailgating before a concert in the Capital Centre parking lot in Landover, Maryland on May 31, 1986. Join Songbyrd in commemorating this chapter of rock history with a beer, a discussion with Krulik and Heyn and a performance by the world’s only all-female tribute to Judas Priest, Judas Priestess. $15+. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

6.25

DC Black Food & Wine Festival at Sandlot Anacostia

Black foodies and wine lovers, get your appetites ready to sip, savor and socialize. The DC Black Food & Wine Festival, hosted by MVEMNT, features Black-owned food and wine vendors along with entertainment from DJ Schemes, DJ Flow, DJ Airess Jordan and Future Band. Besides the food, the event will offer a photo booth, photo installations and games. Attendees must be 21+ and bring a valid ID. $45+. 2 p.m. Sandlot Anacostia: 633 Howard Rd. SE, DC; sandlotanacostia.com // @sandlotanacostia

Nick Kroll at Warner Theatre

Nick Kroll has established himself as one of today’s most sought-after creators, writers, producers and actors in both film and television. Dubbed “the Picasso of Puberty” by The New York Times, Nick co-created, writes, produces and performs over 30 voices on the Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series “Big Mouth” which has been heralded by Vanity Fair as “one of TV’s most honest depictions of growing up.” $25. 7 p.m. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; warnertheatredc.com // @warnertheatre

6.26

AdMo’s Drag Queen Storytime

The summer series of Drag Queen Storytime Hour has returned to inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others. This month, join Shear Queer at this family-friendly literary event at Unity Park. Drag Queen Storytime works in partnership with The Line Hotel DC and DC Public Library, who will be providing additional books, information about local libraries, their famous “book bike” and more. Free. 11 a.m. Unity Park: 1771-1795 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; admodc.org // @admobid

“Drumfolk” at Arena Stage

Electrifying, percussive dance fused with contemporary art forms fuel Step Afrika!’s latest production “Drumfolk,” inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739 in South Carolina. As a result of the rebellion, state laws mandated enslaved Africans could not assemble or use their drums which were used to signal the uprising. They took away the drums, but they could not stop the beat. $41+. 7:30 p.m. Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage: 1101 6th St. SW, DC; arenastage.org // @arenastage

