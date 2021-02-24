Radar: To Do In D.C. 2.24-2.28

And just like that, this weekend marks the end of February. Before the shortest month of the year slips away, Zoom in to a virtual fitness class, see a performance by a renowned Mexican ballet company and close out Black history month with a drink from a Black-owned pop-up shop. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

2.24

Diving with a Purpose: Recovering and Reexamining Our Roots

This event will feature a panel discussion featuring divers who seek to preserve the heritage of Black people through discovering and investigating wreckages of slave ships and salvaging artifacts. 6:30 p.m. Free. www.asalh.org // @asalh_bhm

NoMa FIT with Yoga NoMa – Yin Yoga

Yin yoga is a slow, deep and calming practice delivered through a gentle floor sequence with an emphasis on stretching the connective tissue (fascia, tendons and ligaments). This class will calm and balance your body and mind, increase mobility and flexibility, lower stress levels and promote relaxation. It may also help you cope with anxiety, migraines, muscle fatigue and vastly improve your ability and comfort to sit for meditation 7:30 p.m. Free. www.nomabid.org // @noma.bid; www.yoganoma.com // @yoganoma

2.25

Virtual Tour: Forgotten Women of Arlington National Cemetery

This is an extension to the Women of Arlington National Cemetery live walking tour, where you will learn about several important women who are buried on the outer edges of the cemetery not seen on a typical walking tour. On this virtual tour you will learn about aviation pioneers, medical pioneers, artists and the living women that help make Arlington National Cemetery the special place that it is today. 2-3 p.m. Various prices. www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

The Visionary Genius of Frederick Douglass: Contradiction and Change

Frederick Douglass was a visionary, a prophet who could see a better future that lay just beyond reach. Historian Richard Bell, a professor at the University of Maryland, examines Douglass’s life to reveal more than another great man on a pedestal. He was the slave who dreamed of being a senator, the unlettered child with no formal schooling who wrote three autobiographies and became one of our greatest literary figures. 6:45 p.m. $20. www.smithsonianassociates.org // @smithsonianassociates

Commedia Dell’Arte Day

This Commedia dell’Arte Day, Faction of Fools forges into the world of TikTok. These short video snippets are intended to seize the current social zeitgeist and explore how Commedia’s characters traverse society’s current trends while simultaneously educating our audience on the style of Commedia. Then via Zoom, in partnership with George Washington University, join for a reading of “suff*rage.” Written by Lauren Bone Noble, “suff*rage.” is a bloody, Brechtian, feminist, Commedia revenge fantasy surrounding the Seneca Fall Convention, directed by Faction’s Co-Artistic Director Francesca Chilcote and starring students of GWU’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design. 8 p.m. Free. www.factionoffools.org // @factionoffools

2.26

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

Renowned for performances brimming with captivating rhythms and dazzling costumes, the iconic Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández was founded in 1952 by its late, visionary namesake with a focus on championing the indigenous cultures of Mexico. Recorded in the company’s home base of Mexico City, this Home Delivery Plus package includes brand-new footage and never-before-aired excerpts of the company’s 2017 centennial tribute to Hernández. 8 p.m. $25. www.washingtonperformingarts.org // @washingtonperformingarts

P&P Live!: Georgina Lawton’s “Raceless”

The Guardian’s Georgina Lawton offers a moving examination of how racial identity is constructed — through the author’s own journey grappling with secrets and stereotypes, having been raised by white parents with no explanation as to why she looked black. “Raceless” is an exploration of a fundamental question: What constitutes our sense of self? Drawing on her personal experiences and the stories of others, Lawton grapples with difficult questions. 6 p.m. Free. www.politics-prose.com //

@politicsprose

Wikipedia Edit-a-thon: Black History Month Edition

Join the Smithsonian American Art Museum in honoring Black History Month with a Wikipedia edit-a-thon. Learn how to edit and create new Wikipedia articles highlighting the breadth and depth of artworks and the lives of Black artists in America. All levels of technological proficiency welcome. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free. www.americanart.si.edu // @americanart

GloFit Cheer Fitness Class

Join GloFit for a cheer fitness dance class. Whether you have cheered in the past, are cheering currently or never cheered before, this class is for you. Review basic cheer motions and learn a short cheer routine. Poms will be provided to each participant to use during class. 6:30 p.m. $12. Revolve Wellness Studio: 5621 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD; www.glofit.dance // @glofitdance

2.27

Jonathan Sloane Trio Livestream

Blues, soul, rock ‘n’ roll – the Jonathan Sloane Trio does it all live from stage at The Hamilton Live. Jonathan Sloane is a multi-talented, lifelong musician, instructor, guitarist and lyricist based in Rockville, Maryland. His compositions, tone and lyrical lead guitar playing are deeply rooted in the blues, expanding into R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, funk and soul. 7 p.m. $15. www.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

2.27 + 2.28

Back to Black Pop-Up at Service Bar

Too often, injustices against Black people get pushed aside, swept under the rug and overlooked. And for Back to Black this just won’t stand. They are honored to present their cocktail offerings to you during this month of cultural celebration, but the contributions and sacrifices of Black people should be embraced, recognized and remembered 24/7, 365. Drinks are available for preorder here. 1-4 p.m. Various prices. Service Bar: 926 U St. NW, DC; www.backtoblackpopup.com // @backtoblack_popup

2.28

National Philharmonic Presents: Music That Inspires Streamed Concert

In this concert, the compositions speak to the interconnectedness of visual and aural art, and how the two often combine to create something more than the sum of their parts. Composer Barbara York finds inspiration from the paintings of Grant Wood. Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre” takes its origin from illustrated sermon texts. It is hoped that this performance will lead audience members to new acts of artistry, whatever form that may take, because there is art in everything. 2 p.m. Free. www.nationalphilharmonic.org // @natphilharmonic

Virtual Yoga with Vida Fitness

New year, new you. The Capitol Riverfront BID has partnered with VIDA Fitness to help you stay healthy right from home and kickstart your 2021 fitness goals with 5 weeks of free virtual fitness classes. 9 a.m. Free. www.capitolriverfront.org // @capitolriverfront

The King’s Singers New Music Prize Concert

Throughout history, music has provided hope and healing at some of societies’ most challenging times. In 2020, The King’s Singers New Music Prize was launched to recognize, develop and encourage a spirit of musical creativity in today’s world. Four finalists representing the four categories were selected by a distinguished panel of judges. The Cathedral is honored to host the world premiere performances of these winning compositions. Festival registrants will have access to view the concert, performed by the King’s Singers and the Washington National Cathedral choir. 4 p.m. $10. www.cathedral.org // @wncathedral

