Life
For the Love of D.C.: 2022 Life + Play Picks
December 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm
We’re rounding 2022 out by highlighting some of the incredible people and places that make D.C. the thriving cultural hub we love. From trailblazing women in hospitality to movers and shakers in the performing arts world, For the Love of D.C. is a celebration of all things lifestyle and entertainment in Washington, D.C. Read on for our top picks from this past year.
Running Pro
Kristen Schott
Contributing Writer
Beyond the Barber’s Chair
Darius “Sunny” Davie, Groom Guy
groomguy.com // @groomguy
A Win to Celebrate
U.S. Women’s National Team beat Nigeria on September 6. Rose Lavelle scored the game winner with a big assist from Megan Rapinoe
Cutting-Edge Innovators
Satarra Leona, Arts in Color
artsincolorcuratorial.com // @artsincolorllc
Chef Masako Morishita, Maxwell Park
maxwelldcwine.com // @maxwellpark_shaw + @maxwellpark_navyyard
Al Goldberg, Mess Hall
messhalldc.com // @messhalldc
Dr. Serina Floyd, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.
plannedparenthood.org // @ppmwdc
Artist Holly Bass
hollybass.com // @hollybass360
Takina Wilson, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.
plannedparenthood.org // @ppmwdc
Artist Robin Bell
bellvisuals.com // @bellvisuals
Pia Carusone, Republic Restorative Distillery
republicrestoratives.com // @republicrestoratives
Justin Drummond, Spark C Innovation
sparkcllc.com
Simon Landau, Open Goal Project
opengoalproject.org // @opengoalproject
Jessica Lewis, Play Play
playplaydc.com // @playplaydc
Chloe Louvouezo, Open Door Concept
opendoorconcept.com // @opendoorconcept
Stephanie Murdock, Skatepark of Baltimore
skateparkofbaltimore.org // @skateparkofbaltimore
Gerard “Coach G” Burley, SWEAT DC
sweatdc.com // @sweatdc
Hayden Higgins, 730DC
730dc.com // @730dc
Jasmine Smith, Open Door Concept
opendoorconcept.com // @opendoorconcept
Anna + Justin Marino, Mason & Greens
masonandgreens.com // @masonandgreens
Nikhil Rao, House of Joy
houseofjoy.world // @house.of.joyyy
Comedian Haywood Turnipseed Jr
@woodyseed
Nichole Verdejo, Sole Wash
solewash.co // @solewash.co
Entrepreneur Chinedu Enekwe
@cope_ii
Roller Skating Queen
Alex Appah
@chocolatecityskate + @chocolatecityskatestheworld
LGBTQ+ Luminaries
DJ Chan Don
djchandon.com // @djchan_don
Alicia Horton, Trans Maryland
transmaryland.org // @transmaryland
Katie Park, Emma Cleveland + David Combs, Bad Moves
badmoves.bandcamp.com // @badmovesdc
Colton Gibbons, CAKE Society Co
cakesocietyco.org // @cakesocietyco + @colton.gibbons
Casey Dawes
cmfdyoga.com // @cmfdinc2.0
Daniel Penchina, SMYAL
smyal.org // @dpenchina
Japer Bowles, the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs
communityaffairs.dc.gov/molgbtqa // @japer_bowles
Jay Barber, Wicked Mondaze with DJ Mim + Bar DC
@jaywalkingdc
Jr Nexus Russ, Dear Nexus
askdearnexus.com // @awayoflife0
Lisa Stephen Friday, Lisa Jackson & Girl Friday
@lisastephenfriday
Mark Chalfant, Washington Improv Theater
witdc.org // @mark.chalfant
McKenzie Beard, The Washington Post
mckenziebeard.com // @beardkenzie
OnRaé LaTeal Watkins, the Arts and Industries Building
onraelateal.com // @onraelateal
Patrick Kern, Little District Books
littledistrictbooks.com // @littledistrictbooks
Stephanie Mercedes
stephaniemercedes.com // @mercedes_theartist
Tourism Leader
Kaitlin Calogera, A Tour of Her Own
atourofherown.com // @atourofherown
Reiki Master
Dr. Darrien Jamar, Sense Salon
sensestudios.co // @sense.dc
Where to Shop Motorcycles
DUNN LEWIS
dunnlewismc.com // @dunnlewismc
D.C.’s Queer Wrestling Stars
F1ght Club Pro
@pawd_wc
Trish Adora
@trishadora202
Jordan Blade
@jordan_blade92
Eel O’Neal
@eeloneal
Lolo Mcgrath
@leaux__leaux
Members Only Spotlights
Maurisa Potts, Spotted MP
maurisapotts.com // @mtpotts
Kelly Carnes, Trove Costume
trovecostumes.com // @trovecostumes
Favorite Mermaid on Land
Anita Riggs aka Tranquil Ashes, Cosplay MetGala
@tranquil_ashes + @thecosgala
Peak Exhibit
“Exploring Mount Everest” at National Geographic Museum
nationalgeographic.org // @natgeomuesum
Roller Skate Rebels
Flo DMV Skate Collective
@flo.dmv
sPACYcLOUd Skate Girls Tribe
skategirlstribe.com // @skategirlstribe
spacycloud.com // @spacycloud
Free State Roller Derby
freestaterollerderby.com // @freestaterd
Nat Geo Storyteller
Tara Roberts, Scuba Diver
tararoberts.me // @curvypath_tara
Body-Positive Influencers to Follow
Aqila Benjamin
@rootsoffatima, @thefullersideofthings + @thestrongfriendmeetup
Frank Grimsley
@franknthecity
Kelly-Lynne Russell Guy
thelowlowstyle.com // @thelowlowstyle
Joy Moreland
@enjoycurves + @coffeewithjoy_
Danielle Sauter
blondeinthedistrict.com // @blonde_inthedistrict
D.C. Power Couples
Kelly Towles, D.C. Walls + Virginia Arrisueño, Steadfast Supply
@kellytowles // @virginia_arrisueno
dc-walls.com // @dcwallsfestival
steadfastsupply.com // @steadfastsupplydc
Andra “AJ” Johnson, Serenata and White Plates, Black Faces + Sarah McCreary, Colada Shop
whiteplatesblackfaces.com // @whiteplatesblackfaces
serenatadc.com // @serenatadc
coladashop.com // @coladashop
Dr. Kimberly Kong, Nom Digital Marketing + Deke Dunne, Allegory
@bykimberlykong // @deke_dc
nomdigital.net // @nom_digital
allegorydc.com // @allegory_dc
Jennifer Jean-Pierre + Jermaine Maull
@jennijeanpierre // @jmkmaull
10thlettervisuals.com // @10thlettervisuals
Steve “DJ Lemz” Lemmerman + Stuart Parlier
djlemz.com // @djlemz
sleazeparty.com // @stuartsaysstop
Dionna Dorsey Calloway, District of Clothing + Donald Calloway Jr., Pine Street Strategies and The National Voter Protection Action Fund
@dionnadorsey // @dcalloway
districtofcolthing.com // @districtofclothing
pinestreetdc.com // @pinestreetdc
Alexa + Cass, TwoFemmeGems
twofemmegems.com // @twofemmegems
James Terrell, The Color of Sound + Zsudayka Nzinga, Terrell Arts DC and Black Artists of DC
@jtcolorofsound
terrellartsdc.com // @zsudakya
Marcelle Afram + Joyce Miller, Shababi Chicken
@marcelle_g // @jrmiller0321
shababichicken.com // @shababidc
Mason Anderson-Sweet + Laurel Bray, DUNN LEWIS and Oh Hey Fck You
@john_mason // @laurelbray
dunnlewismc.com // @dunnlewismc
ohheyfckyou.com // @ohheyfckyou
James Beach, PLNTR + Caitlin O’Keeffe Tuttle, OKTuttle Creative Agency and PLNTR
@2_jamesss
plntr.co // @plntrdc
Players’ Club Picks
2022 Beginner’s Guides
Ice Skating in D.C.: Pro Tips from Alissa Strawcutter
@alissastrawcutter
Grip + Climb: Rock Climbing at Sportrock
sportrock.com // @sportrock
Tarot Card Reading: Psychic Shop
psychicshopdc.com // @psychicshopdc
Boxing with Shaughn Cooper
shaughncooper.com // @shaughncooper
Taking the Plunge: Aquatic Adventures Scuba Diving
aquaticadventuresva.com // @learn2diveva
Putting on a Variety Show: DC Comedy Loft
dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft
Weightlifting with Mikala Jamison
@_bodytype
