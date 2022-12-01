Life

Megan Rapinoe. U.S. Women’s National Team vs Nigeria at Audi Field. Photo by Krystina Brown.

For the Love of D.C.: 2022 Life + Play Picks

December 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm |

We’re rounding 2022 out by highlighting some of the incredible people and places that make D.C. the thriving cultural hub we love. From trailblazing women in hospitality to movers and shakers in the performing arts world, For the Love of D.C. is a celebration of all things lifestyle and entertainment in Washington, D.C. Read on for our top picks from this past year.

Running Pro

Kristen Schott
Contributing Writer

Beyond the Barber’s Chair

Darius “Sunny” Davie, Groom Guy
groomguy.com // @groomguy

A Win to Celebrate

U.S. Women’s National Team beat Nigeria on September 6. Rose Lavelle scored the game winner with a big assist from Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe. U.S. Women’s National Team vs Nigeria at Audi Field. Photo by Krystina Brown.

Cutting-Edge Innovators

Satarra Leona, Arts in Color
artsincolorcuratorial.com // @artsincolorllc

Chef Masako Morishita, Maxwell Park
maxwelldcwine.com // @maxwellpark_shaw + @maxwellpark_navyyard

Al Goldberg, Mess Hall
messhalldc.com // @messhalldc

Dr. Serina Floyd, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.
plannedparenthood.org // @ppmwdc

Artist Holly Bass
hollybass.com // @hollybass360

Takina Wilson, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.
plannedparenthood.org // @ppmwdc

Artist Robin Bell
bellvisuals.com // @bellvisuals

Pia Carusone, Republic Restorative Distillery
republicrestoratives.com // @republicrestoratives

Justin Drummond, Spark C Innovation
sparkcllc.com

Simon Landau, Open Goal Project
opengoalproject.org // @opengoalproject

Jessica Lewis, Play Play
playplaydc.com // @playplaydc

Chloe Louvouezo, Open Door Concept
opendoorconcept.com // @opendoorconcept

Stephanie Murdock, Skatepark of Baltimore
skateparkofbaltimore.org // @skateparkofbaltimore

Gerard “Coach G” Burley, SWEAT DC
sweatdc.com // @sweatdc

GerardBurley. Photo by Hanad Ali.

Hayden Higgins, 730DC
730dc.com // @730dc

Jasmine Smith, Open Door Concept
opendoorconcept.com // @opendoorconcept

Anna + Justin Marino, Mason & Greens
masonandgreens.com // @masonandgreens

Nikhil Rao, House of Joy
houseofjoy.world // @house.of.joyyy

Comedian Haywood Turnipseed Jr
@woodyseed

Nichole Verdejo, Sole Wash
solewash.co // @solewash.co

Entrepreneur Chinedu Enekwe
@cope_ii

Roller Skating Queen

Alex Appah
@chocolatecityskate + @chocolatecityskatestheworld

LGBTQ+ Luminaries

DJ Chan Don
djchandon.com // @djchan_don

Alicia Horton, Trans Maryland
transmaryland.org // @transmaryland

Ari Schwartz
@apschwartzesq

Katie Park, Emma Cleveland + David Combs, Bad Moves
badmoves.bandcamp.com // @badmovesdc

Billy Dixon
@thebillydixon

Blaq Dinamyte
@blaq_dinamyte_

Colton Gibbons, CAKE Society Co
cakesocietyco.org // @cakesocietyco + @colton.gibbons

Casey Dawes
cmfdyoga.com // @cmfdinc2.0

Crystal Edge
@itscrystaledge

Daniel Penchina, SMYAL
smyal.org // ​​@dpenchina

Heather Hamilton
@heather.ham

Japer Bowles, the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs
communityaffairs.dc.gov/molgbtqa // @japer_bowles

Jay Barber, Wicked Mondaze with DJ Mim + Bar DC
@jaywalkingdc

Jr Nexus Russ, Dear Nexus
askdearnexus.com // @awayoflife0

Jacq Jill
@itsjacqjill

Lisa Stephen Friday, Lisa Jackson & Girl Friday
@lisastephenfriday

Mark Chalfant, Washington Improv Theater
witdc.org // @mark.chalfant

McKenzie Beard, The Washington Post
mckenziebeard.com // @beardkenzie

Meredith White-Bell

OnRaé LaTeal Watkins, the Arts and Industries Building
onraelateal.com // @onraelateal

Patrick Kern, Little District Books
littledistrictbooks.com // @littledistrictbooks

Stephanie Mercedes
stephaniemercedes.com // @mercedes_theartist

Tourism Leader

Kaitlin Calogera, A Tour of Her Own
atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

Kaitlin Calogera, founder of A Tour of Her Own.

Reiki Master

Dr. Darrien Jamar, Sense Salon
sensestudios.co // @sense.dc

Reiki. Photo by Jennifer Chase.

Where to Shop Motorcycles

DUNN LEWIS
dunnlewismc.com // @dunnlewismc

D.C.’s Queer Wrestling Stars

F1ght Club Pro
@pawd_wc

Trish Adora
@trishadora202

Jordan Blade
@jordan_blade92

Eel O’Neal
@eeloneal

Lolo Mcgrath
@leaux__leaux

Members Only Spotlights

Maurisa Potts, Spotted MP
maurisapotts.com // @mtpotts

Kelly Carnes, Trove Costume
trovecostumes.com // @trovecostumes

Favorite Mermaid on Land

Anita Riggs aka Tranquil Ashes, Cosplay MetGala
@tranquil_ashes + @thecosgala

Peak Exhibit

“Exploring Mount Everest” at National Geographic Museum
nationalgeographic.org // @natgeomuesum

Roller Skate Rebels

Flo DMV Skate Collective
@flo.dmv

sPACYcLOUd Skate Girls Tribe
skategirlstribe.com // @skategirlstribe
spacycloud.com // @spacycloud

Free State Roller Derby
freestaterollerderby.com // @freestaterd

Nat Geo Storyteller

Tara Roberts, Scuba Diver
tararoberts.me // @curvypath_tara

Tara Roberts. Photo courtesy of National Geographic Museum.

Body-Positive Influencers to Follow

Aqila Benjamin
@rootsoffatima, @thefullersideofthings + @thestrongfriendmeetup

Frank Grimsley
@franknthecity

Kelly-Lynne Russell Guy
thelowlowstyle.com // @thelowlowstyle

Joy Moreland
@enjoycurves + @coffeewithjoy_

Danielle Sauter
blondeinthedistrict.com // @blonde_inthedistrict

D.C. Power Couples

Kelly Towles, D.C. Walls + Virginia Arrisueño, Steadfast Supply
@kellytowles // @virginia_arrisueno
dc-walls.com // @dcwallsfestival
steadfastsupply.com // @steadfastsupplydc

Andra “AJ” Johnson, Serenata and White Plates, Black Faces + Sarah McCreary, Colada Shop
whiteplatesblackfaces.com // @whiteplatesblackfaces
serenatadc.com // @serenatadc
coladashop.com // @coladashop

Dr. Kimberly Kong, Nom Digital Marketing + Deke Dunne, Allegory
@bykimberlykong // @deke_dc
nomdigital.net // @nom_digital
allegorydc.com // @allegory_dc

Jennifer Jean-Pierre + Jermaine Maull
@jennijeanpierre // @jmkmaull
10thlettervisuals.com // @10thlettervisuals

Jennifer Jean-Pierre and Jermaine Maull. Photo courtesy of subjects.

Steve “DJ Lemz” Lemmerman + Stuart Parlier
djlemz.com // @djlemz
sleazeparty.com // @stuartsaysstop

Dionna Dorsey Calloway, District of Clothing + Donald Calloway Jr., Pine Street Strategies and The National Voter Protection Action Fund
@dionnadorsey // @dcalloway
districtofcolthing.com // @districtofclothing
pinestreetdc.com // @pinestreetdc

Alexa + Cass, TwoFemmeGems
twofemmegems.com // @twofemmegems

James Terrell, The Color of Sound + Zsudayka Nzinga, Terrell Arts DC and Black Artists of DC
@jtcolorofsound
terrellartsdc.com // @zsudakya

Marcelle Afram + Joyce Miller, Shababi Chicken
@marcelle_g // @jrmiller0321
shababichicken.com // @shababidc

Marcelle Afram. Photo by Jennifer Chase

Mason Anderson-Sweet + Laurel Bray, DUNN LEWIS and Oh Hey Fck You
@john_mason // @laurelbray
dunnlewismc.com // @dunnlewismc
ohheyfckyou.com // @ohheyfckyou

James Beach, PLNTR + Caitlin O’Keeffe Tuttle, OKTuttle Creative Agency and PLNTR
@2_jamesss
plntr.co // @plntrdc

Players’ Club Picks

Madison Albornoz

Cey Cey Green
@ceyonce

2022 Beginner’s Guides

Ice Skating in D.C.: Pro Tips from Alissa Strawcutter
@alissastrawcutter

Grip + Climb: Rock Climbing at Sportrock
sportrock.com // @sportrock

Tarot Card Reading: Psychic Shop
psychicshopdc.com // @psychicshopdc

Boxing with Shaughn Cooper
shaughncooper.com // @shaughncooper

Taking the Plunge: Aquatic Adventures Scuba Diving
aquaticadventuresva.com // @learn2diveva

Putting on a Variety Show: DC Comedy Loft
dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

Weightlifting with Mikala Jamison
@_bodytype

Mikala Jamison. Photo by Mariela Alas.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.