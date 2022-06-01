Drink
Wicked Mondaze’s Jay Barber Loves the Wide, Deep + Different LGBTQ+ Community
June 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Pronouns
he/him
Occupation
Founder of Wicked Mondaze with DJ MIM at Bidwell
What Pride means to you
Pride means exactly what it means. I love that I have built and am a part of a community that is wide and deep and different. We all have different perspectives and ways of navigating this life and it has given me a strength I didn’t know I had before coming out. I have so much pride in belonging to this community.
Supporting the LGBTQ+ community
Listen to the LGBTQ+ community and directly help people within that community in whatever way you have the capacity to do so.
Your identity-affirming song
“Stay” by Meshell Ndegeocello
