Photo Gallery: US Women’s National Team vs Nigeria at Audi Field // 9.6.22

The US Women’s National Team won 2-1 in their second friendly against team Nigeria on Tuesday night at Audi Field. Star striker Sophia Smith created a number of chances, and the team secured an own goal against Nigeria in the first half. Nigeria’s Uchenna Kanu scored a huge goal in the second half, and then Rose Lavelle scored the game winner with a big assist from Megan Rapinoe. At the end of the game, the USWNT signed their CBA with US Soccer establishing their agreement of equal pay with the USMNT. The team’s next match will be a widely anticipated friendly against England in October at Wembley Stadium. Photos by Krystina Brown.

