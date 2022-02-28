It Takes a Lot to Become a Legend: My Talk With Lisa Stephen Friday

I’ve always understood the appeal of a box.

Four walls. One roof. And one floor. No way out, but no way to get lost too. A box has the trouble of being closed. Still, it also gives definition.

But take it from Lisa Stephen Friday, no definition is worth a damn coming from some closed-off square.

Keegan Scratches My Back

For those out there unfamiliar with my work, I had the amazing opportunity to watch “TRANS AM” at the awe-inspiring Keegan Theatre.

A one-woman show centered around the kick-ass journey of a trans rockstar, this production was fostered by the support of an incredible theater and a wildly creative artist: Lisa.

After I had written a review praising both Lisa and Keegan as local legends, I was lucky enough to be offered a ticket to “TRANS AM’s” second-to-last showing, a live filming anticipating a full crowd and yet another phenomenal display by Lisa.

But being a restless opportunist, I thanked Keegan abundantly for the ticket with an offer of my own:

“You know what’s a fun idea? If I interviewed Lisa.”

Although feeling like a kid trying to get backstage for an autograph, I was fortunate enough that Keegan loved the idea and that Lisa was a great sport who liked my article.

It was set: an interview with Lisa Stephen Friday.

Dolled Up And Jittery

Now watching “TRANS AM” was a revolutionary experience, but actually talking to Lisa was big.

Not only had Lisa proven herself as an artist, but she was also the embodiment of everything I stood for.

She’s a punk rock thespian who’s also a pop-culture geek who also loves Boy George as much as I do.

In anticipation of the talk, I was a mess and a tired-looking mess at that.

Having worked a whole shift listening to teens gawk over Edmund Burke, I had to rush home and devise an outfit that would make me seem cool enough for Lisa.

And while fashion wasn’t my forte, I sure hoped listening would be a good substitute.

The Meet-Up

While I had spent all afternoon playing dress-up, Lisa appeared on-screen in a practical outfit: black hoodie and thick-framed glasses.

I had spent so much effort cutting shirts and ripping pants thinking anything short of amazing would bore Lisa, but then I realized Lisa is a performer with a day job.

When she’s not onstage, she’s working.

Here I was looking like a Bowie-obsessed cheerleader from a horror flick when Lisa had the right idea and decided to approach everything calmly.

Again, she was schooling me with her trademark chill.

The Talk

Off the bat, I was ecstatic. While Lisa was brewing tea and enjoying a quiet night talking to me, I was fawning over the fact that she was really there to answer all my questions.

But as soon as I dropped the fangirling, we got deep.

At first, we talked about drag and its legacy. For me, drag education started and ended with reality tv. But for Lisa, drag was a diverse world.

Having been a part of the Cheese Whiz scene back in NYC, Lisa explained how drag communities weren’t a monolith.

Many championed multiformity and welcomed all.

Others were more so rooted in certain “traditions.”

“We had one couple come in and get off on being intimate in our space. They became commonplace after a while,” Lisa laughs.

After that, we discussed romance in a transgender context. Specifically how a transition allows someone to further understand their sexuality.

With Lisa, there were women and men. But the key to her maintaining romantic bonds was to be honest. And after years of learning and self-reflection, it seemed like Lisa had a good idea of who she was.

A good idea, but not a closed book.

Hearing me lament over my past as the boy-next-door and giggling over the femme soul I was tentatively embracing, Lisa made something clear to me.

“If you think you have everything figured out, you don’t. We never stop. Not you. Not me.”

And as shocked as I was to hear someone who seemed so sure admit to still figuring things out, Lisa’s lesson rang clear after the interview and at the stage of Keegan Theatre yet again.

Back At Keegan

While I spent my last experience at Keegan taking notes, this second showing let me catch up with Fred Berman, Lisa’s bandmate and “TRANS AM’s” director.

Not only was Fred incredibly kind, but he also had the heart to emphasize the gravity of “TRANS AM’s” story.

As much as I thought I knew the show, it was obvious to Fred and eventually myself that I had so much more to take in.

My Second Time

With this performance, there were many moments that lingered.

Every pause felt like the world stopped. Every yell, more passionate than the last.

Each time Lisa had a glimmer in her eye, I had the whiplash reaction of looking deeper and immediately having to look away because what she was feeling was so heavy.

I saw every moment hit Lisa harder than I had ever seen any actor get hit. And that makes sense because this show wasn’t an act. This was her life.

Lisa essentially wrote an autobiography, but instead of having the luxury of letting other people guide the journey, she got onstage and let everything go.

She was in pain. She was triumphant. She was divine unlike any other divinity I’ve seen.

Lisa Stephen Friday was becoming a legend right before my eyes.

As soon as the show hit its end and the tears had cleared from both my eyes and Lisa’s, I thought one thing:

How could I have thought such a legendary story had a final chapter?

