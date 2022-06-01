Gallaudet University PhD Candidate Heather Hamilton Is Here, Queer + Not Going Anywhere

Pronouns

she/her

Occupation

PhD Candidate of Linguistics at Gallaudet University

What Pride means to you

The assertion, affirmation and celebration of the existence of queer people. That we are here, we are queer and we aren’t going anywhere. Pride means pushing back, for all to see, against the norms, traditions, and institutionalized and internalized beliefs many people hold about others. Pride is about change and growth and as a result, it is a living, always-evolving beast. Pride means community, solidarity and pleasure. I also see Pride as a showcase of the work we have yet to do, as a time to sit down and listen to the people who are saying — in whatever way they choose — Pride is still not inclusive or representative, and are doing something about it.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Learn, listen, look. Take time to learn about people who are different from you, especially about those who are a part of a marginalized group (in this case, queers). Do your own work to learn so as not to burden members of marginalized communities when accessible resources already exist. When people of a marginalized group tell you something is affecting them (e.g., heteronormativity, homophobia, transphobia), listen to and believe them. And finally, look around to see whether you have LGBTQ+ people (or members of any marginalized group) in your life. If you don’t, or not enough, it means you are enabling or complicit in an unsafe space and you need to challenge the systems in place that make it that way.

Your identity-affirming song

“Marceline” by Willow Smith

@heather.ham

