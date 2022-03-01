Dionna Dorsey Calloway + Donald Calloway Jr. Thrive on Finding Balance

This month, we’re bowing to 11 badass local couples making moves (with righteous intent) and leaving their mark on the District. Among several questions, we ask how they’d remix the concept of power couple. What emerged is a collective belief that the energy you bring, the responsibility you share (to each other and your community), and the joy of the journey all greatly matter. We also learned love and humor coexist well. Thank you for the laughs and inspiration.

Dionna Dorsey Calloway, Owner of District of Clothing + Donald Calloway Jr., CEO of Pine Street Strategies + Founder of The National Voter Protection Action Fund

Power Couple, Redefined

Any couple who intentionally operates in their purpose, knows what works best for them and does so on their own terms.

Strike A Balance

We’re newlyweds. So between that and the pandemic, we’re constantly working to find a healthy balance with our family, work and all of the changes in the world.

Couple Mantra

Dionna has one: “Love yourself and give generously.”

Lessons Learned

We both lead with purpose in our careers, but we [also] strategize frequently and remind each other to take risks. This creates a sort of sharpening of each other that strengthens our partnership and is rather priceless.

Conflict Resolution Tips

The big 3: prayer, communication and therapy.

Caffeine Dependency

Definitely Dionna. Coffee and green juice.

Daily Hustle

You never have to apologize for working and the commitment it takes to keep things moving forward.

The Meet Cute

Don contacted Dionna for creative services in 2017.

D.C. Date Spot

Primrose

Celebrity Hall Pass

Nope. We are each other’s celebrity [hall pass].

Our Song

“You and I” [by] Stevie Wonder

Follow the Calloways on their personal IGs @dionnadorsey and @dcalloway. Follow their businesses here: @districtofclothing and districtofclothing.com and @pinestreetdc and pinestreetdc.com, respectively.

