Justin Drummond Talks Escaping Victimhood

This piece is part of our 21 Local Innovators To Watch roundup in the August 2022 print issue of District Fray. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

CEO of Spark C Innovation.

District Fray: Why you do what you do

Justin Drummond: To improve the quality of life for my family, community and opportunities for the next generation.

How you are helping

I create employment opportunities for my communities, providing next-generation cybersecurity resources for youth, and providing mentorship for others looking to be in the tech industry.

Who else is helping

My business partner Sandra of Just1PR consulting is helping push this vision by empowering our community through job creation and future job training for youth.

Where you escape in D.C.

I escape the mindset of victimhood. In 2022, resources are readily available to help our communities grow, but often we do not take advantage and keep investing in things that do not bring economic growth for the masses. For example, “SPORTS”.

Where you go to escape D.C.

I go to Virginia or Maryland. More space. Less issues.

sparkcllc.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.