SMYAL Interim Executive Director Daniel Penchina Empowers D.C.’s LGBTQ+ Youth

Pronouns

he/him

Occupation

Interim Executive Director of SMYAL

What Pride means to you

An opportunity to pause and appreciate how far we’ve come as a community — and how much work remains ahead of us — and celebrate one another in the space we share.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ community

There are so many ways. Nonprofits and movement organizations always need financial support, but also volunteering. We at SMYAL rely heavily on volunteers and mentoring to support queer youth. Also, by doing the work to understand the issues facing the LGBTQ community, fostering welcoming spaces and just being nice to one another, we can make our community that much more welcoming and affirming.

Your identity-affirming song

“Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

@dpenchina; @smyal // smyal.org

