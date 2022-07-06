Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.7-10

This weekend, take some time to appreciate the diversity of entertainment in the city. Travel to Arlington to check out new art exhibits. Dance the night away at The Wharf. Or are you a fan of “The Princess Bride”? Get ready to hear your favorite film with the soundtrack played live. From cooking classes to comedy to live concerts, D.C. is ready and waiting to welcome you to a weekend of fun. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.7

Summer Live Music with Side Piece at The Boro Tysons

Plan an alfresco evening complete with free outdoor music from local performers. This Thursday, you’ll get to hear Virginia band Side Piece playing rock and pop hits while you peruse an onsite bar offering a selection of Corona drinks. Free. 5:30 p.m. The Boro Tysons: 8350 Broad St. Tysons, VA; theborotysons.com // @theborotysons

Union Stage Presents DC Moth StorySLAM: Nature at Miracle Theatre

Community-focused, open-mic storytelling competitions where anyone can share a five-minute story centered around the night’s theme: nature. Prepare a five-minute story about life on Earth, from the great, wide-open outdoors to the wee, uncharted interiors of the human mind. Eight to ten lucky audience members, picked at random, will vie for the chance to be crowned the night’s StorySLAM champion. $15. 7:30 p.m. The Miracle Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; themiracletheatre.com // @themiracledc

7.8

Friday Night Swing Dance at The Wharf

The Wharf is combining the two best Friday night activities this summer: dancing and enjoying cocktails outdoors. Join this D.C. hotspot for free themed dance nights with live music on Transit Pier. This Friday, the event will feature a swing dance style of music and professional dancers will be on the pier to help you learn the moves. Dance it out — and then enjoy a cocktail at Cantina Bambina. Free. 7 p.m. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Phoenix Presents “Seven Nation Army: A 2000’s Dance Night” at DC9

In the early 2000s, TRL and MTV ruled the airwaves and pop was THE culture. Music videos were king, punk went pop and every single was a certifiable bop. But just because these times have passed, that doesn’t mean the tunes have to stop. Join DJs Phoenix and Dionysus as they explore the YouTube experience with the music videos you love and the turn of the century hits that keep you moving. $0-$5. 11 p.m. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

7.9

Arlington Arts Center Summer Exhibitions Opening Reception

AAC is celebrating its summer exhibitions! One exhibit, “A Journey Not Soon Forgotten,” explores the global impacts of migration and includes work by nine artists. “Time Binding” — a new solo show by AAC resident artist Sarah Hardesty — looks at dramatic natural phenomena. “New Visions, Vivid Memories” examines Arlington’s past and present. Even beyond these three shows, visitors can stop by the AAC resident artists’ studios. Free. 6 p.m. Arlington Arts Center: 3550 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; arlingtonartscenter.org // @arlingtonartscenter

The Chicks at Jiffy Lube Live

“Earl had to die, goodbye Earl.” Playing heartfelt music and living beyond icon status, The Chicks are a band that needs no introduction — but deserves all the praise. Roll through and listen to the country pop trio that’s always been on the cutting edge. $35+. 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live: 7800 Cellar Door Dr. Bristow, VA; bristowamphitheater.com // @jiffylubelive

“The Princess Bride” with Live Score by the National Symphony Orchestra

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles. Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before: with the power of the National Symphony Orchestra performing the entire musical score live-to-picture. $40-$70. 8 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

7.10

Argentine Empanada Cooking Class at La Cosecha

Join La Cosecha to make the flaky-meets-juicy pastry pocket we all know and love: the empanada. These flavorful patties are traditionally filled with meat, seafood, cheese, vegetables or fruit, and have a variety of adaptations based on the country you enjoy them in. In this class you will have the pleasure of learning directly from Argentine chef Angel Gustavo Huapalla what makes this dish unique in his beloved country. $59. 5 p.m. Galería at La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Laugh Quest: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Comedy Show

Hark, ye brave warriors and tabletop RPG nerds alike! D.C. comedy collective The Midnight Gardeners League is embarking on a journey from the darkest dungeons to the most dangerous dragon lairs to seek out the funniest adventurers they can find, and you’re invited along for all the death and glory. Laugh Quest pits hilarious stand-up comedians against one of the greatest roleplaying campaigns ever created. And the audience helps decide what direction this epic tale will take! $10. 7 p.m. The DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

Sawyer at Songbyrd

Sawyer is the Nashville-based duo of Kel Taylor and Emma Harvey. Formed from two solo projects in 2015, these girls have come to encapsulate everything you love about your 20s. Their carefree spirits, reliability and charming personalities have united their fans and created a cult-like following. $15. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

