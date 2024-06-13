Surprisingly Savanah Mobile Tour in Washington, DC

Visit Savannah will be in Washington, DC at the National Harbor from 12 pm – 6 pm on July 6-7, bringing a taste of Southern charm!

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Savannah, Georgia, with interactive activities that showcase our city’s unbeatable shopping, culture, entertainment and dining options. You will even have the chance to talk to real Savannah locals!

Enjoy FREE activities including:

🍯 Dive into a world of exquisite flavors with Savannah Bee Company honey tastings

🛁 Create your own luxurious salt scrub with Salacia Salts

🍬 Indulge in delectable pralines from the renowned Savannah’s Candy Kitchen

🎁 Answer Savannah trivia for the chance to win exclusive prizes, including Savannah hotel stays and attraction tickets

🎶 Groove to live music from Savannah musician, Laiken Love

🎉 Walk away with a free Savannah Insider’s Guide

📸 Capture memorable photos in our Savannah photo booth

…and much more!

This event is free and open to all ages!

Learn more at: visitsavannah.com/tour