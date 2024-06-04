Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Official Fray Event
Monday, June 24, 2024
Mind Your Body Oasis: Fitness at the Fountain Monday Class Series
1601 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Water ParkMore details
About This Event
Make a splash on your wellness journey with our Fitness at the Fountain series!
Join DC Fray + National Landing on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m. for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:
- June 24: Mind Your Body Oasis
- July 1: HIIT / Core with Dolcie
- July 15: Zumba with Gatrell
- July 22: Kickboxing with Vika
- July 29: Mind Your Body Oasis
- August 5: Yoga with Bucky
- August 12: Mind Your Body Oasis
- August 19: HIIT / Core with Dolcie
- August 26: Zumba with Ana
Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.
