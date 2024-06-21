Welcome to Diamonds in the Sky- 4th of July at La Vie Penthouse!

Come celebrate Independence Day with us at the stunning La Vie Penthouse on Thu Jul 04 2024 starting at 4:00 PM. Get ready for a night filled with music, drinks, and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Dress to impress and dance the night away under the stars.

Location: La Vie Penthouse

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event. Grab your friends and join us for a night of fun and fireworks. See you there!

For seating & table inquires please email [email protected] for availability & pricing

Music by Dj Pouria & Dj Camo!