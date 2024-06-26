Fourth at The Wharf

Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
The WharfMore details
Celebrate the Fourth of July at The Wharf with a free celebration from 5-9pm. Enjoy country music on multiple stages, games and a bar on District Pier, and spectacular views of the National Park Service fireworks launched from the National Mall.
Transit Pier Floating Stage
5pm-7pm: Melissa Quinn Fox
7pm-9pm: Chris Ryan Band
The Grove Stage
5pm-7pm: Wil Gravatt Band
7pm-9pm: Human Country Jukebox
The Boathouse Stage
5pm-7pm: Summer & Eric
7pm-9pm: Juliet Lloyd
The Grove Stage
5pm-7pm: Gary Palumbo
7pm-9pm: Jeremiah Prophett
InterestsEvents, Live Music
NeighborhoodThe Wharf
Share with friends