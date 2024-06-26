Fourth at The Wharf
Thursday, July 4, 2024

Fourth at The Wharf

760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
The Wharf

The Wharf

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Celebrate the Fourth of July at The Wharf with a free celebration from 5-9pm. Enjoy country music on multiple stages, games and a bar on District Pier, and spectacular views of the National Park Service fireworks launched from the National Mall.

Country Music Lineup –

Transit Pier Floating Stage
5pm-7pm: Melissa Quinn Fox
7pm-9pm: Chris Ryan Band 

The Grove Stage
5pm-7pm: Wil Gravatt Band
7pm-9pm: Human Country Jukebox

The Boathouse Stage
5pm-7pm: Summer & Eric
7pm-9pm: Juliet Lloyd

The Grove Stage
5pm-7pm: Gary Palumbo
7pm-9pm: Jeremiah Prophett

More Information –

  • Guests attending the free celebration on District Pier may bring a low back chair. Chairs are only permitted on District Pier on July 4, 2024 from 5pm-9pm.
  • Capacity on the pier is limited, so come early. The Wharf reserves the right to close the pier if needed.
  • No outside alcohol or home packed food is permitted. Guests may bring in food from any Wharf restaurant.
  • All ages are welcome at the event. Must be 21+ with a valid ID to consume alcohol.
  • The Wharf historically has great views of the fireworks, but please know that we are not in charge of this display so we can’t guarantee the quantity or timing. Currently, NPS has stated a 9:09 pm start time.
  • The Wharf parking garage will get full. We recommend that visitors use rideshare, Metro, or bicycle to access The Wharf.
  • We recommend leaving pets at home, the fireworks can be overwhelming for them.

Tags

EventsLive Music

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, July 4, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

The Wharf
View Map