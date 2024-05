From June 1 to June 30, Step back in time to party with your favorite ladies from Miami at our Golden Girls-themed pop-up bar! Q Street at Hank’s Dupont Circle transforms into a retro oasis paying homage to Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia.

As you revel in the nostalgia, enjoy craft cocktails like the St. Olaf Spritz, Picture It! Sicily, How About a Slice of Cheesecake?, Shady Pines Ma, The Stanley, and Blanche Was a Baddie. Our decor will transport you straight into the Golden Girls’ iconic living room, making it the perfect setting for a night out.