Brunch De La Com l Comedy Brunch Day Party

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Brunch de la Com, where we combine the two best things in life: brunch and the fun of live comedy into one unique day party. Immerse yourself in our extensive all-you-can-eat brunch selection, complete with unlimited mimosas and bloody marys. The comedy showcase will feature the talented Darwin Dixon and two notable guest comedians, ensuring a day filled with hearty laughs. Begin your adventure with our Social Cocktail Hour—perfect for mixing and relaxing before the main event. As the comedy concludes, the fun continues with an after-party hosted by DJ FILI, who will spin a mix of nostalgic hits from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Join us at Brunch de la Com for a day where exceptional food and vibrant entertainment are in endless supply!

SCHEDULE:

Social Cocktail Hour

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cash Bar

All-You-Can-Eat Brunch w/ Bottomless Mimosas & Bloody Marys

12:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Darwin and 2 Guest Comedians – Filmed Comedy Special

12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

DJ FILI – Decades Experience – Best of 70’s, 80’s, 90 and 2000’s

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Cash Bar