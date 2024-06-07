2024 Arlington Pride Festival
Saturday, June 29, 2024

475 Long Bridge Drive Arlington VA 22202
Arlington

Long Bridge Park

Get ready for Arlington’s third annual Pride Festival, now bigger and better at Long Bridge Park! Thanks to the incredible success of past events, The Polished Kreative is pulling out all the stops this year. Enjoy a vibrant mix of advocacy, delicious food, fabulous drag performances, health and wellness activities, and an epic dance party spanning the entire park.

LGBTQIA

Saturday, June 29, 2024 12:00 pm

