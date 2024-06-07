2024 Arlington Pride Festival

Friday, August 2nd, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Dave Keller: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
Long Bridge ParkMore details
Get ready for Arlington’s third annual Pride Festival, now bigger and better at Long Bridge Park! Thanks to the incredible success of past events, The Polished Kreative is pulling out all the stops this year. Enjoy a vibrant mix of advocacy, delicious food, fabulous drag performances, health and wellness activities, and an epic dance party spanning the entire park.