Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza Bingo Nights

Friday, June 7th, 2024 @ 8:00:pm
Drag Underground
Dupont Underground
Official Fray Event
Tysons Corner CenterMore details
Test your luck on select Thursday nights this summer with Bingo! Join DC Fray + Tysons Corner for a night of fun with this classic game of fate + a little bit of focus. Play to win exciting prizes! All ages are welcome. Free to attend. Seating is limited so RSVP now to reserve your spot!
Check out the full calendar of Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza events here.
NeighborhoodTysons Corner // McLean
Share with friends