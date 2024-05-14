Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Friday, July 5, 2024
Justin Trawick and The Common Good: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC 20011
About This Event
Summer nights just got cooler. Join DC Fray and The Modern for the return of our free concert series, happening Friday nights from May through August at Fort Totten. Bring your own chair and sit back to enjoy live tunes, food trucks, family games and community vibes from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates.
LINEUP
- May 31: Emma G
- June 7: DANDY
- June 14: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix
- June 21: Emma G
- June 28: The Love Joy Group
- July 5: Justin Trawick and The Common Good
- July 12: The Love Joy Group
- July 19: Side Piece
- July 26: JWX: The Jarreau Williams Experience
- Aug 2: Dave Keller
- Aug 9: Marvillous Beats
- Aug 16: Too Much Talent Band
- Aug 23: Pebble to Pearl
