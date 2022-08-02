Radar: To Do in D.C. 8.4-8.7

Start August with a bang, whether that means sampling the best burgers the city has to offer or celebrating International Beer Day with your dog. Not your speed? Spend your weekend reading and learning at D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Literary Festival. Or head outside to enjoy some yoga by the Georgetown waterfront. There’s plenty of food, music, drink and entertainment to enjoy, so don’t miss out on all D.C. has to offer. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

8.4

DC Burger Battle 2022

The DC Burger Battle is back. Come to Transit Pier at The Wharf to eat burgers and battle hunger. Proceeds from the event benefit SOME (So Others Might Eat). Hunger is a real issue for so many in our community. Help fight the problem while you sample burgers from your favorite Wharf restaurants and vote for D.C.’s Supreme Burger! $45. 7 p.m. Transit Pier at The Wharf: 970 Wharf St. SW, D.C.; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

8.5

Bethesda Beer Bash

It’s International Beer Day, so Bark Social is celebrating the only way it knows how: with lots and lots of beer (and dogs, of course). Join in for a night of beer towers, beer buckets, beer samples and more. Local breweries will be sharing some seasonal products. So if you are a beer lover, dog lover or just a lover of celebrating, come party. Dogs must be pre-registered. Free. 5 p.m. Bark Social Bethesda: 935 Prose St. North Bethesda, MD; barksocial.com // @bark_social_bethesda

Stand-Up Comedy Roast Battle

The Roast Battle returns on August 5. The audience will vote thumbs up or thumbs down to decide who will be victorious. Each ticket comes with one free beer. Food will be available to purchase from local food trucks. Whether it is barbeque or tacos, the food trucks at City-State never disappoint. City-State Brewing Co.: 705 Edgewood St. NE, DC; citystatebrewing.com // @citystatebrewing

8.5 – 8.7

OutWrite LGBTQ Literary Festival

D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Literary Festival is coming back to the city this August. The virtual festival will host 70 LGBTQ+ authors, and will partner with Loyalty Bookstores to sell OutWrite 2022 authors’ books. Featuring a stage play, a film screening, poetry and writing workshops, a picture book reading and more, OutWrite’s got something for all you queer book nerds. Free. Various times. Virtual Event: thedccenter.org/outwrite // @outwritedc

8.6

“The Magic of Music” at DC Funk Parade

The DC Funk Parade is back in Festival format. Originally slated for May 7, the eighth annual D.C. music celebration was previously postponed due to poor weather conditions. The event’s producer, The MusicianShip, is eager for all District residents and visitors to return to the U Street corridor, where they can check out the local music scene, bustling businesses and rich music history on a street that many refer to as Black Broadway. Free. 11 a.m. U Street Corridor: U St. NW, DC; funkparade.com // @dcfunkparade

Wunder Garten Celebrates Haus of Gaga

Dance, fashion and fantasy come together in celebration of the Haus of Gaga, the name used by Lady Gaga to describe her behind-the-scenes creative team. You are invited to a Lady Gaga-themed performance, music and specialty drinks. All of your favorite Lady Gaga music will be provided by DJ Tezrah. Follow Wunder Garten on Instagram and Facebook for updates and sneak peaks of what’s to come. 21+. Free. 9 p.m. Wunder Garten: 1101 1st St. NE, DC; wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

8.7

Angel’s Share X Allegory X Bresca X Michele’s

Four decorated bar directors will come together at Michele’s for a one-of-a-kind conceptualized cocktail popup, while also supporting D.C.’s unhoused community. Turn out to see Tsunetaka Imada of Angel’s Share in NYC alongside Allegory’s Deke Dunne, Bresca/Jônt’s Will Patton and 101 Hospitality’s Judy Elahi. They’ll celebrate the Japanese cocktail bar style while also giving back, partnering with Diageo to donate $1 from each drink to Friendship Place. $0-$35. 5 p.m. Michele’s: 1201 K St. NW, DC; michelesdc.com // @micheles.dc

Georgetown Waterfront Yoga & Vegan Snacks

Bring your yoga mat and lots of smiles! Meet yoga practitioner and Reset Yoga Collective founder Kyra Yogini at the Georgetown waterfront for an energetic yoga session designed to get you breathing, moving and creating summer joy, love, peace and freedom within yourself. And here’s a bonus: vegan snacks and beverages are served after practice. $10. 10 a.m. Georgetown Waterfront Park: 3303 Water St. NW, DC; @kyradeepyoga

Summer Spirit Festival

Get ready for a day of festivities at the Summer Spirit Festival. The artist lineup features names like Erykah Badu, Anthony Hamilton, Method Man and Redman, Marsha Ambrosius, Junkyard Band and J. Brown. DJed by Dirty Rico and hosted by Jas Funk, with Park & BZB’s Summer Spirit Festival Marketplace opening an hour before the concert, it’s certain to be a blast. $74.75-$249.75. 3 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp