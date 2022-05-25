Radar: To Do in D.C. 5.26-5.29

Between The O’My’s at Songbyrd and a naughties-inspired party at DC9, this weekend brings the Washington community together through song and dance. The annual DC Black Pride is a weekend-long, identity-affirming celebration of dance parties, wellness workshops, body positivity panels and more. Throughout the weekend, take a moment to pause at a morning yoga session at the National Harbor and a craft market in downtown Silver Spring. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.26

Jhumpa Lahiri In Conversation with Nicoletta Pireddu

In “Translating Myself and Others,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning author reflects on her emerging identity as a translator and bilingual writer in a collection of candid and disarmingly personal essays. Featuring essays originally written in Italian and published in English for the first time, as well as essays written solely in English, “Translating Myself and Others” brings together Lahiri’s most lyrical and eloquently observed meditations on the art of translation as a sublime act of both linguistic and personal metamorphosis. $29+. 7 p.m. Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

Meditation & Music Medicine Soundbath

Multi-instrumental soundbath and guided meditation journey by the phenomenal Artis Moon of Boundless Life, Thursdays at Eaton Wellness. Artis Moon will guide you through a soundbath experience of Deep Restoration & Transformation. Explore sensory perception, intention, personal inquiry, and your inner landscape, supported by meditation, mindfulness, and sound healing. $25-$50. 7 p.m. Eaton DC: 1201 K St. NW, DC; eatonworkshop.com // @eaton.dc

5.26-5.29

DelFest

DelFest is held at the beautiful Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD. The festival originated from the desire to create a family-friendly music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music while creating a forum for world-class musical collaborations and to showcase fresh new talent with a down-home feeling. $255+. 10 a.m. Allegany County Fairgrounds: 11400 Moss Ave. Cumberland, MD; delfest.com // @delfest

5.27

Daft Punk Is Playing At My House

In the early 2000s, TRL and MTV ruled the airwaves and pop was THE culture. Music videos were king, punk went pop, and every single was a certifiable bop. Music not for the masses when underground or should we say online. Napster and other ways of getting music not played on the radio were king. Bring on YouTube. DJs Phoenix & Dionysus explore the YouTube experience with the music videos you love. Free-$5. 11 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

5.27-5.30

DC Black Pride

For more than 30 years, DC Black Pride has been a place for the Black LGBTQIA+ community to gather and celebrate each other. DC Black Pride was the catalyst for what is now referred to as the Black Pride Movement. Since the birth of DC Black Pride, more than thirty other Black Pride celebrations now take place throughout the world, many using DC Black Pride as the model. Free+. 6 p.m. Renaissance Washington Downtown DC: 999 9th St. NW, DC; dcblackpride.org// @dcblackpride

5.28

FUTURES Field Day

“FUTURES” is a massive part-exhibition, part-festival that takes over the entirety of the Arts and Industries Building, a historic landmark that opened in 1881 as the country’s first U.S. National Museum. In partnership with the NFL and NFLPA, “FUTURES Field Day” will be our big moment to celebrate and explore the future of sports – through inclusion, joy, movement and creating an equal playing field for all bodies, backgrounds, and ages to get involved or get started in sports. Free. 9 a.m. Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building: 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, DC; aib.si.edu // @smithsonianaib

Morning Yoga

Join Cathy Valentine for her signature teaching style, often described as dynamic and alluring. Cathy skillfully combines her love of eastern philosophy with asana creating a true spiritual journey. CVY JOURNEY FLOW is centered around the energetics of Yoga, the session creates healing and well being to the body, mind and spirit. Free. 10 a.m. National Harbor: 165 Waterfront St. Oxon Hill, MD; nationalharbor.com // @nationalharbor

Poetry Reading

Join poets Dan Gutstein and Maureen Thorson for an exclusive reading at Rhizome DC. Dan Gutstein is the author of seven books and chapbooks including “The Fox Who Loves Me” and “Metacarpalism.” He is also co-director of “Li’l Liza Jane: The Story of America Through the History of a Song” and vocalist for NPR-featured punk band Joy on Fire. Maureen Thorson is the author of the full-length poetry collections “Share the Wealth,” newly out from Veliz Books, “My Resignation,” and “Applies to Oranges.” $10-$15. 7 p.m. Rhizome DC: 6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

5.28-5.29

The O’My’s

Comprised of two gifted musicians, The O’My’s channel their experiences and perspective into gritty, polished music that grabs listeners with its sound, and holds them with its content. Nick Hennessey and Maceo Vidal-Haymes, two Chicago natives, man the keys and guitar respectively, with Maceo handling vocal duties. Maceo, a master writer, pens all lyrics himself, leading to emotion laden songs that resonate deeply with listeners. Constantly evolving with their sound, the duo have grown and progressed with each of their projects, pushing their boundaries and challenging themselves with each release. $15-$17. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: ​​540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

5.29

Film Screening: “Invisible Women”

“Invisible Warriors” is a documentary about Black women who were part of the civilian war effort during World War II. “Invisible Warriors” features real pioneers – the first Black women to work in industry and government administrative service. The film is an unforgettable conversation among a diverse group of African American “Rosie the Riveters” who recount what life was really like during World War II. Free. 2 p.m. Benning Neighborhood Library: 3935 Benning Rd. NE, DC; dclibrary.libnet.info // @dcpubliclibrary

Plants Alive! Makers Market

The Plants Alive! Artisans Market is an open-air market that will feature the work of talented local vendors and small businesses. Stop by for some amazing vintage and up-cycled finds, handmade candles, jewelry, bath & body care, local art and as always: good vibes. Small businesses are the heart and soul of D.C.. Free. 12 p.m. Plants Alive!: 15710 Layhill Rd. Silver Spring, MD; plants-alive.com // @plantsalive

