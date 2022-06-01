Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.1-6.5

This June is your chance to celebrate the many unique sides of D.C. Featuring the start of District Pride events, Awesome Con geekdom and a film series showcasing the best actors of España, take advantage of your incredibly cultured home and embrace walks of life both familiar and new to your own. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.1

D.C.’s Culinary Champions: An AAPI-Led Panel

District Fray invites you to join an intentional conversation with six AAPI hospitality leaders who will share their thoughts on our city’s culinary scene, the power of food and drink in connecting people and building community, and how locals can provide consistent support to AAPI businesses. This panel doubles as District Fray Magazine’s May issue launch party, highlighting AAPI leaders in the D.C. community, conversations about the ways art and food unite us as a city, and explorations of summer adventures within city limits and throughout the DMV. Free. 6:30 p.m. Studio by Tishman Speyer: 900 19th St. NW, DC #6th Floor; yourstudio.com // @studiobytishmanspeyer

6.2

DC Brau, Dacha & Electric Rainbow Present: Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch

Celebrate Pride at the release of this year’s PRIDE PILS: Proud to Say Gay! Once again, DC Brau is commemorating Pride in DC with the release of Pride Pils. But this year, they’re taking it up a notch by partnering with Electric Rainbow and Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard) to make you shake your groove thing! This year’s party will feature spinning from the infamous Electric Rainbow DJs, a happy hour and donations going toward SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. $20. 6 p.m. Dacha Beer Garden Navy Yard: 9 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; dachadc.com // @dachanavyyard

Johnnie & Jorge’s Karaoke Night at As You Are DC

Sing your heart out. Johnnie & Jorge’s is the queer Thursday night karaoke party that invites you to play your favorite song and croon along the best you can. Whether it’s songs from 2000s pop princesses like Britney or new queer dynamos like Lil Nas X, all queer anthems are welcomed and cued with request. You don’t have to be an amazing singer to participate. Just come in with a great attitude. Free. 7 p.m. As You Are DC: 500 8th St. SE, DC; asyouaredc.com // @asyouaredc

W3DC Meetup

Washington DC is the center of democracy, home to our government, and chock-full of creatives and entrepreneurs. Together, we are creating a space for the Web3 Community to meet, share ideas, solve problems and put DC on the map. W3DC will host a meetup on June 2, and showcase a new space for meeting friends, learning about new ideas, and discussing key topics to this new technology. Whether you are a bitcoin maximalist or just slightly curious about Web3, we have a seat for you. Free. 6 p.m. WeWork: 655 New York Avenue NW, DC 6th Floor; w3dc.splashthat.com // @web3dc

6.3

Awesome Con 2022

Awesome Con is Washington DC’s Comic Con! This event is a star-studded celebration of geek culture, bringing over 50,000 fans together with their favorite stars from across comics, movies, television, toys, games, and more! And just like D.C., they are smart, family-friendly and inclusive with unique show features such as a science fair, book fair and Pride Alley. $45+. 1 p.m. Walter E. Washington Convention Center: 801 Mt Vernon Pl. NW, DC; awesome-con.com // @awesomecons

6.3-15

¡Spanish Cinema Now! @ AFI Silver

AFI Silver Theatre and the Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain in Washington, D.C. are proud to co-present ¡Spanish Cinema Now!: an annual festival of outstanding new films that reflect the breadth of styles and talents at work in Spain today. Join in on a film series that showcases Spanish greats like Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Antonio Banderas. $13. AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center: 633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

6.4

Capital Jazz Fest @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Every June, tens of thousands of music lovers from throughout the country flock to the suburbs of Washington, D.C. to attend “the jazz festival with soul”: The Capital Jazz Fest. Started in 1993, this outdoor festival is more than just a concert; it’s an event! It’s a place to people-watch, eat, drink, shop, mingle, relax, soak in the rays, make new friends and of course hear some of the coolest music on the planet! Featuring icons like Chaka Khan, Faith Evans and Common, make your way to the jazz event of the summer. $104.75. 12 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

DancerFit: “A Fun Way to Get Fit”

Join the DancerFit community for “a fun way to get fit.” Whether you want to shed the pounds, tone and sculpt, feel motivated, be inspired and increase strength, gain endurance, balance and flexibility – “DancerFit” is the class for you. “We got you.” Their goal is to help you achieve your overall fitness goals. $27. 10 a.m. Dance Loft at 14: 4618 14th St. NW, DC; danceloft14.org // @danceloft14

“Unbreakable”: A Musical About Queer History

Presented by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, the East Coast premiere of this epic choral work will share the untold stories of our community. Using different music genres and told in multiple scenes, “Unbreakable” presents stories from American LGBTQ+ history including Harvard’s Secret Court of 1920, the life of transgender activist Sylvia Rivera, The Lavender Scare, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, the AIDS crisis and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Jane Addams, among others. $25+. 3 p.m. + 8 p.m. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; thelincolndc.com // @thelincolndc

6.5

Bastille: Give Me The Future Tour 2022

Join British indie pop band Bastille as they tour North America in support of their latest album “Give Me The Future.” Highly regarded for their 2010’s hit “Pompeii,” see this band reach new musical heights live at The Anthem. $45+. 8 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Dinner N’ Drag at Shaw Tavern

Join Shaw’s Tavern for a dragtastic twist on the classic dinner and a show. Featuring charismatic drag star Kristina Kelly and an ever-changing cast of phenomenal entertainers, this Sunday spectacle caters to those who love over-the-top performances with a slap of class. Don’t just have a meal at Shaw’s. Have a ball as well. Reservations required. Free+. 8 p.m. Shaw’s Tavern:520 Florida Ave. NW, DC; shawstavern.com // @shawstavern

