Radar: To Do in D.C. 6.9-12

Nothing says summer fun like having a cold one and hanging out with friends. This weekend, the DMV is hosting a plethora of events that are just swimming with delicious nightlife drinks and phenomenal brunch-time mimosas. And for those that aren’t keen on drinks, there are other spectacular events to end your work week, like stand-up from a beloved comic or a function highlighting queer identity in the not-so-distant future. Wherever you and whoever you’re with, remember to always make fun possible. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.9

Ron Funches at the DC Improv

“I don’t need no new friends!” Arguably the most hilarious ball of sweetness-turned ticking time bomb, Ron Funches is the goofy, wrestling-obsessed joker who’s been killing the standup games since the 2000s. Displaying an arsenal of jokes touching upon topics like fatherhood or niche video game references, see what Ron has to say when he crashes for a couple nights at DC Improv. $30. 7:30 p.m. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

#endALZ Karaoke Night at Ireland’s Four Courts

Bring your friends, co-workers and family out to Ireland’s Four Courts for an evening of karaoke, drinks and food to support the fight against Alzheimer’s. A suggested $5 donation is asked for each song and raffle tickets will be available for purchase for awesome giveaways! Pre-register by noon on June 9th to automatically be entered into the Raffle drawing and have a chance at winning amazing prizes. Free+. 6 p.m. Ireland’s Four Courts: 2051 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; irelandsfourcourts.com // @irelandsfourcourts

6.10

FUTURES Cypher: Pride 2050

What will PRIDE look like in the year 2050? Society is constantly evolving and striving for everyone’s equal rights, constantly pushing the conversation forward. How can we keep the momentum to build inclusive living environments and keep working towards a more collaborative and equal world? In honor of PRIDE month, join drag star Sasha Velour for AIB’s Futures Cypher: PRIDE 2050, an interactive discussion and performance art exchange challenging big thinkers and creatives in the LGBTQ+ community to collaboratively reimagine shared futures. Along with the panel, there will be stellar performances from. queer D.C. artists like Be Steadwell, DJ Alex Love and The CooLots. Free. 6 p.m. Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building: 900 Jefferson Drive SW, DC; aib.si.edu // @smithsonianaib

Claire Sharpe’s “Life In Layers” at Arts In Color

Arts In Color Curatorial is ecstatic to highlight such a wonderful artist like Claire Sharpe. Creating and curating an exhibit entitled “Life In Layers,” Sharpe intends to showcase her bold painted work to all and express a positivity that is unique to her artistic spirit. Free. 6 p.m. Arts In Color: 1843 14th St. NW, DC; Artsincolorcuratorial.com // @artsincolorllc

Brewer’s Ball 2022 at The Wharf

Brewer’s Ball has earned its reputation as one of the best craft beer events of the season. With tasting stations featuring some of the best breweries, restaurants, wineries and distilleries in the area, guests can enjoy unlimited samplings of handcrafted beers and tastes of the best local cuisine. Eat, drink and dance the night away with live entertainment and bid on unique live auction items. Get yourself to the best nonprofit beer event of the year and help support the good people at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. $150+. 7 p.m. District Wharf: 760 Maine Ave. SW, DC; dcbrewersball.org // @dcbrewersball

Opening of Adam Mele’s “you’ll never believe what happened next” at Rhizome DC

Adam Mele is a self-taught DC artist who works in acrylic and oil paints. With influences including memoirs by rock stars he doesn’t listen to, pogs, illuminated manuscripts, Mike Kelley, dangdut, the Canadian television program Train 48 (2003-2005), Chicago imagists, doom scrolling, oak trees, strip malls, people who keep foxes as pets and running, this eclectic artist’s new exhibit “you’ll never believe what happened next” is a can’t miss at arts pace Rhizome DC. Free. 6:30 p.m. Rhizome DC: 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

6.11

City-State Brewing 1st Anniversary Party

Join City-State Brewing to celebrate their first anniversary with great food, amazing City-State brews and live music that includes a headlining performance from The Backyard Band. And in addition to all these perks, City-State will be showcasing a surprise barrel-aged beer that will remain a secret until the party. Come through and see what they’re hiding. $15-$35. 11 a.m. City-State Brewing Co: 705 Edgewood St. NE, DC; citystatebrewing.com // @citystatebrewing

Kill Lincoln at Black Cat

One of the most popular bands to reignite the American ska craze is none other than D.C.-based collective Kill Lincoln. Highly regarded for their in-your-face blend of modern hardcore and third wave remnants, watch this phenomenal band put on a ska punk spectacle at the legendary Black Cat. $20-$25. 8 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

6.12

Dock Days of Summer Free Music Series: Gordon Sterling and the People at DC Brau

Hot summer days are calling for cool, delicious beer and great music at the DC Brau beer garden. Join the wonderful brew crew from DC Brau every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for their “Dock Days of Summer,” a series featuring live music, cold beers and house-made slushies to chase away the Sunday Scaries. Free. 2 p.m. DC Brau: 3178-B Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; dcbrau.com // @dcbrau

Dolce Vita Jazz Brunch

Jazz and brunch go together like OJ and Prosecco, and luckily you can get both at Dolce Vita every Sunday! Snag your spot for “Social Brunch” at this Washington Post-lauded restaurant for a bottle of sparkling with juice mixers, salad to share and two entrees that are $35 per person and features a jazz trio performance from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. $35. 11 a.m. ​​Dolce Vita: 1610 14th St. NW, DC; dolcevitadc.com/ // @dolcevitadc

