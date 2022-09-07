Radar: To Do in D.C. 9.8-9.11

This weekend, get out and watch athletes hit a ball on horseback. That’s right: DC Polo Society is bringing polo matches to a fun-filled outdoor event on Sunday. You can also spend some time over the weekend sipping agave, listening to artists like Neko Case and Spiritualized, admiring new murals in D.C. and working out. Say what you like about the city, but you can’t deny it’s got plenty of offerings to choose from. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

9.8 – 9.10

Dan Soder

Dan has made a career out of good-natured charm. He’s on Sirius XM multiple days a week, shooting the breeze with Big Jay Oakerson on “The Bonfire.” He plays Mafee on the Showtime hit “Billions.” And his roots are in stand-up, where he brings his easy-going style to fans all around the country. Check out his second DC Improv headlining weekend this Thursday. $30+. Thursday 7:30 p.m., Friday 7:30 p.m. + 9:45 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. + 9:30 p.m. DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

9.8

Spiritualized

This English space rock band formed back in the ’90s. Their membership may have changed a bit since then, but their sound is just as funky as ever. And anyway, singer and guitarist Jason Pierce is still going strong, so the members haven’t changed too much. Join them for an evening of rock. $38. 7 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

9.9

Arte Agave Tequila and Mezcal Festival DC

Arte Agave is a unique celebration of fine agave spirits, arts and entertainment. Do you want to try 100+ varieties of agave spirits? Sample a habanero tequila? Win a bottle to take home? Yes, you probably do. $75-$90. 6 p.m. 21+. The Schuyler: 1001 14th St. NW, DC; theschuylerdc.com // @theschuylerdc

D.C. Walls Kick Off Party: “Day ‘N Night”

Renowned local and international muralists will return to NoMa for the seventh annual D.C. Walls Festival! This year’s festival is shaping up to be one of the largest, with 20 murals creating approximately 10 new large-scale public works of art. At the opening celebration, watch muralists work and enjoy a local makers’ market. Free. 3 p.m. Alethia Tanner Park: 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, DC; dcwallsfestival.com // @dcwallsfestival

Neko Case

Neko Case is in the DMV and ready to break your heart. She recently released “Wild Creatures,” a career retrospective that includes the most impactful tracks from her discography. Intrigued? Check out our September issue for more on Case — or just buy tickets to her concert. $32+. 8 p.m. Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

Yoga Frida Friday at Mexican Geniuses

Explore the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera immersive experience in a whole new way. Grab a yoga mat and join a unique practice that will show the physical, spiritual and mental benefits of yoga, while surrounded by 360-degree digital art of works from two iconic Mexican artists. $45. 5 p.m. Whitfield Entertainment Group Studios: 1235 W St. NE, DC; mexicangeniuses.com/washington-dc //

@themexicangeniuses

9.10

Carlyle Crossing Fitness: Strength Training 101

Join a free series of fitness classes at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria, VA. Whether you’re looking for yoga, boxing, strength training or HIIT, Carlyle Crossing is ready to help you work out. This weekend: Strength Training 101 with Heather Reed. Free. 9:30 a.m. Carlyle Crossing: 2455 Mandeville Ln. Alexandria, VA; carlylecrossingva.com // @carlylecrossing

Clerks III: The Convenience Tour

How long did you think the Clerks franchise would continue? Bet you didn’t think it would be 28 years and counting. Join Kevin Smith for his “Clerks III” roadshow, touring in select markets this September and October. $37. 7 p.m. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; clerks3.movie // @clerksmovie

Opening Reception & Artist Talk: Dominic Chambers | What Makes the Earth Shake

Painter Dominic Chambers makes his solo D.C. debut at Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art. Join him for an opening reception and artist talk. His Tephra exhibit “What Makes the Earth Shake” highlights the surreal conditions pervading Black life. RSVP at rsvp@tephraica.org. Free. 6 p.m. Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art: 12001 Market St. Suite 103, Reston, VA; tephraica.org // @tephra_ica

9.11

Adam’s Morgan Day with Roofers Union

Boasting one of the best rooftops in the city, Roofers Union celebrates AdmoDay with brunch and will open its roof and 1st floor early. They will have live music from Jonny Grave on the roof, drink specials and four sets of two Roofers glass pints and 2 Roofers beer koozies will be raffled off. Free+. 1 p.m. Roofers Union: 2446 18th St. NW, DC; roofersuniondc.com // @roofersuniondc

DC Polo Bubbles & Bubbly – Society Summer Sunday

Polo matches, yard games, beer, food trucks, live music: The DC Polo Society has your Sunday covered. Bring your friends, family, kids and dogs to play, eat and watch a sport you probably haven’t seen very often. Free for kids under 16. $25+. 2 p.m. Congressional Polo Club: 14660 Hughes Rd. Poolesville, MD; congressionalpolo.com // @congressionalpolo

Laugh Quest: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Comedy Show

Hark, ye brave warriors and tabletop RPG nerds alike! D.C. comedy collective The Midnight Gardeners League is embarking on a journey from the darkest dungeons to the most dangerous dragon lairs to seek out the funniest adventurers they can find. Laugh Quest pits stand-up comedians against one of the greatest roleplaying campaigns ever created. And the audience helps decide what direction this epic tale will take! $10. 7 p.m. DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

Vroom Vroom… A DC Dyke Night Tea Party

DC Dyke Night presents Vroom Vroom Rooftop Tea. Let’s ride! The dykes are back to dance — get your carabiners clipped, your crystals charged, grease up and get ready to vroom. Free. 4 p.m. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club