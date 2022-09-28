Radar: To Do In D.C. 9.28-10.2

HAIM at All Things Go. Photo courtesy of festival.

Saturday marks the start of October and with that comes a slew of fall festivities. From Oktoberfest to a wine festival to the return of All Things Go, grab a jacket, your favorite sweater (and probably an umbrella) and see all there is to do this autumn weekend.

9.28-10.2

The Creator House

Coinciding with the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference 2022, the five-day event centers around Black ingenuity and focuses on policy issues impacting BIPOC communities. Drop in for artist talks, a curated local art exhibit and a documentary screening with La Tejana tacos. Free. Various times. 1343 L St. NW, DC; nokingscollective.com // @nokingscollective

9.29

Carly Rae Jepsen

Canada’s best export brings The So Nice Tour to D.C. You’re going to really, really, really, really, really, really like it. $46+. 8 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Pun & Games

What’s better than a night of comedy? A night of comedy competition. Plus ticket proceeds will be donated to a yet-to-be-announced local charity. $15. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC;

dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

9.30

Oops I did it Again! 2000s Dance Party

There is a reason that Y2K music and fashion are currently all the rage. Embrace the nostalgia and dance your heart out to Xtina and Britney. Free+.11 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club //

@dc9club

80s Night on the Plaza

If the aughts are not nostalgic for you, maybe a different decade will do the trick. The new Parks at Walter Reed Arts Plaza is hosting an ’80s-themed happy hour with drinks, DJ and dancing. Free. 5:30 p.m. Arts Plaza at The Parks: 6310 Cameron Dr. NW, DC; theparksdc.com // @theparksdc

10.1

All Things Go Music Festival

Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers, Lucy Dacus, King Princess, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Julien Baker, Goth Babe, Maude Latour, Bartees Strange, Jack Kays, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dion and THE BLSSM. This thing should be two days. $124.50+. 12 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: FABULOSÉ

One of D.C.’s finest drag queens, Domingo, returns to 9th and U with their late-night variety show in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Go for Domingo, stay for new friends. $10+. 11 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

Panic! At The Disco

You know, maybe I’m glad they never shut that goddamn door! $60.50+. 7 p.m. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; capitalonearena.com // @capitalonearena

Story District’s 25th Birthday Bash

Interested? Peruse our celebration coverage about D.C.’s finest storytelling institution. $25. 7 p.m. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; thelincolndc.com // @thelincolndc

Noche de Orgullo: Celebrating Latinx Queer Artists

It’s a dual celebration of Pride and Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance from JChris. Free. 8 p.m. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

10.2

Finom (fka Ohmme)

If there’s any justice in pop music, Finom will grow into a Tegan and Sara-esque career. Their vocals are just so beautiful and identifiable. $18.54. 9 p.m. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cometpingpong.com // @cometpingpong

Laissez-fair(e) Natural Wine Festival

Need a reason to feel less guilty about drinking another glass of wine? Attend this festival and learn about low-intervention wine. Josephine Butler Parks Center 2437 15th St. NW, DC;

pleasebringchips.com // @pleasebringchips

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

It’s the final 2022 Washington Nationals home game. Our long Nationals nightmare is over. $15+. 1:35 p.m. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE; mlb.com/nationals // @nationals

PIKEtoberfest

We can’t close out the first October weekend without mentioning an Oktoberfest event. Enjoy local craft beers, a DJ set and a local makers market. Free. 12 p.m. Pike & Rose: 11870 Grand Park Ave. N Bethesda, MD; pikeandrose.com // @pikeandrose

SAVE THE DATE

10.4

Ziggy Presents: Free Creatures with Oh He Dead

Attend an intimate show headlining cross-genre band Free Creatures with openers, D.C.-based indie soul band, Oh He Dead. All proceeds will support Global Fund for Women. $5. 6 p.m. Hotel Zena: viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena // @hotelzena

