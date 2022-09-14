Radar: To Do in D.C. 9.15-9.18

Here’s the perfect weekend plan: A variety and burlesque brunch show, courtesy of clown Jim Dandy and burlesque performer Delilah Dentata. Or are you in the mood for more than one event that’ll make you laugh? Trixie & Katya of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame are coming to town. Plus, D.C. offers concerts galore. Rock? Pop? Go-go? We’ve got you covered. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

9.15

LADYGANG Presents: The Lady Secrets Tour

In celebration of their book “Lady Secrets,” share your own secrets and feel less alone with Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, the New York Times bestselling authors of “Act Like a Lady” and hosts of the wildly successful podcast-turned TV show. $30-$150. 7 p.m. Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

MARO

It wasn’t until she was 19 that MARO realized she wanted to pursue music full time. She moved to Los Angeles and promptly released six self-written and self-produced albums, catching the eye of Grammy winner Jacob Collier. With influences from Elis Regina to Esperanza Spalding to Rajery to Justin Bieber, MARO is excited for what’s to come. $20-$22. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

Noche de Boleros // Night of Ballads

Join La Cosecha for a night of live music and dancing. Wrap yourselves in the impassioned and captivating rhythms of the Bolero with singer Jorge Anaya, guitarist Cesar Aquino and percussionist Jose Ruiz. Free. 7-8 p.m. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

9.16

Bear’s Den

Get ready to hear Bear’s Den’s latest album, “Blue Hours.” The British folk rock band’s tour across Europe and North America is their first since 2020. Check out their very cool website interface to get a taste of their new album, and then check them out live at 9:30 Club. $25. 8 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Live! Concert Series on the Plaza

Live! Concert Series on the Plaza returned for its 21st season this year, and it’s wrapping up this weekend. Don’t miss one last chance to hear live lunchtime performances at Wilson Plaza while you peruse the weekly farmers’ market, picking up farm-fresh produce, artisanal treats and local eats. The last performance of the year stars go-go band E.U. feat. Sugar Bear. Free. 12 p.m. Woodrow Wilson Plaza: 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; rrbitc.com // @reaganitcdc

9.16-9.18

Rory Scovel

Mixing stand-up and improv skills, Rory Scovel puts on shows that are unpredictable, innovative and hilarious. He became a viral hit with a series of appearances on “Conan,” and he has continued to wow his fans with specials on Netflix and YouTube. His list of TV and movie credits also keeps growing — currently, he’s starring in “Physical” on Apple+. Check out his return to the city where his comedy career took off! Friday 7:30 p.m. + 9:45 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. + 9:30 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m. $27-$37. DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

9.17

Artise Fletcher “Commemorative Strands” Opening Reception

“Commemorative Strands” is an exhibition featuring textiles, photography and video art by Artise Fletcher in her first solo exhibition. The exhibit will explore the sociological meanings and issues surrounding hair, especially in Black culture, through the presentation of large tapestries that are the artists’ reimagined versions of commemorative cloths using synthetic Kanekalon hair, along with photographs and projected video works. Free. 4-6 p.m. Transformer Gallery: 1404 P St. NW, DC;

transformerdc.org // @transformerdc



Carlyle Crossing Fitness: Core, Stretch & Mobility

Join a free series of fitness classes at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria. Whether you’re looking for yoga, boxing, strength training or HIIT, Carlyle Crossing is ready to help you work out. Today: Core, Stretch & Mobility with Chanda Staples. Free. 9:30 a.m. Carlyle Crossing: 2455 Mandeville Ln. Alexandria, VA; carlylecrossingva.com // @carlylecrossing

Nicholson Anniversary Celebration + Unveiling of “Elevate” by April Banks

Nicholson Project celebrates our 3rd anniversary with the unveiling of “Elevate (Freedom is a Place),” a new public artwork by April Banks. “Elevate (Freedom is a Place)” by April Banks, takes inspiration from the stoop, a common architectural feature in Southeast D.C. and throughout other parts of the City. “Elevate” serves as a pedestal, a functional piece of public art, inviting activation as stage or seating, for performance or for rest. Free. 4-7 p.m. The Nicholson Project: 2310 Nicholson St. SE, DC; thenicholsonproject.org // @thenicholsonproject

Trixie & Katya

Attention Trixie and Katya fans! If you were unable to secure tickets to Trixie and Katya Live, you can officially stop crying, because new dates have been added to cities all over North America. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime event, where drag’s dynamic duo deliver unparalleled feats of theatrical eroticism and hilarious ingenuity right before your very eyes. $99.50+. 8 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

9.17 + 9.18

Experience Guatemala at The Wharf

The Mayor’s Office of Latino Affairs and U.S. Embassy of Guatemala invite you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during Experience Guatemala at The Wharf. Attend the event to learn about Guatemalan culture and taste authentic Guatemalan foods. Free. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. District Pier: 760 Maine Ave. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

9.18

Voxtrot

This Austin-based indie pop band started in 2003 and disbanded seven years later. But guess what? Surprise! Voxtrot is coming back for a reunion tour. They kick off in New York and hit D.C. the next day. $25-$28. 7:30 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

Yolks on You: A Burlesque & Variety Brunch

Veteran Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown Jim Dandy and award-winning burlesque performer Delilah Dentata are back at the DC Comedy Loft with their brilliant mix of live entertainment, burlesque, circus, sideshow, vaudeville, variety and assorted WTF. Curious what it’s all about? Check out our interview with Dandy and Dentata. $15. 1 p.m. DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.