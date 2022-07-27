Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.27-7.31

Entertainment knows no pause in the District. From stand-up comedy to entire days dedicated to fandoms and geeking out, D.C. welcomes and embraces super fans. And for those that aren’t so pop cultured-obsessed, make your way over to Rock Creek for the monumental Citi Open Tennis Tournament or over to DC9 for an album release party from one of D.C.’s favorite local bands. You can even ride your bike to sunny Dewey Beach for a good cause. Take a shot at some amazing weekend fun and explore the many sides of District culture and entertainment. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.27

Liz Miele at DC Improv

See one of comedy’s most dedicated stand-ups take stage at DC Improv. Liz Miele is the anxious comic who’s been providing comedy club laughs since her teens and has transcended comedy’s limits with a career that highlights an animated series about anxious robots and a podcast that takes a funny, non-professional look at health. Get in on a night that will make you laugh at things you normally wouldn’t chuckle at. $20. 7:30 p.m. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

7.28

The Office Experience in Washington D.C.

The world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company comes to life in The Office Experience on July 28th. Filled with set re-creations, original show costumes and props and endless opportunities, fans are welcome to celebrate their favorite moments and characters from the widely acclaimed television series “The Office.” Visit Schrute Farms, walk through the Dunder Mifflin office, relive Jim and Pam’s love story, and more at this wonderful salute to fandom. $39.75+. 12 p.m. The Office Experience: 1020 G St. NW, DC; theofficeexperience.com // @theofficeexp

Summer Night Market: Tiger Fork x Anju x Jailbreak Brewing Co.

Tiger Fork’s Night Market is back from its pandemic hiatus and is transporting guests to the streets of Hong Kong for an evening that features an exciting lineup of guest chefs like Angel Barretto of Anju and Janny Kim formerly of Himistu and serves creative street snacks all night long. Drinks will be provided by DC Brau along with Baiju, the national spirit of China and a DJ spinning throughout the night. Free. 7 p.m. Tiger Fork: 922 Blagden Alley NW, DC; tigerforkdc.com // @tigerforkdc

7.29

Bike To The Beach’s D.C. Ride for Autism

Bike To The Beach and its Washington D.C. autism partners need us all to come together this year. Striving to beat their fundraising goal of $400,000, help make the push past their benchmark to make this year’s D.C. Bike to the Beach the best one yet. Take part in empowering the community and challenge yourself to achieve your goals all while supporting others and making your way to beautiful Dewey Beach. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; biketothebeach.org // @biketothebeach

The North Country Album Release at DC9

The experimental pop collective of your dreams just released their newest album. The North Country is D.C.’s answer to musical plurality and has pushed the envelope of genre-bending with their latest release, “Born At The Right Time (Exquisite Corpse).” Support this phenomenal band at the iconic DC9 Nightclub. $15. 7:30 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

7.30

Citi Open Tennis Tournament 2022 Opening Day

Proudly making strides in their 53rd year, the Citi Open Tennis Tournament is a renowned sporting event that welcomes the titans of professional tennis to compete for an immense honor. Featuring accomplished pros like Reilly Opelka, Venus Williams and Taylor Fritz, make way to the sporting event that’ll define your D.C. summer. Tournament runs from July 30th to August 7th. $40+. 10 a.m. Rock Creek Park Tennis Center: 16th Street + Kennedy Street NW, DC; citiopentennis.com // @citiopen

SAAM Arcade 2022

Join SAAM for their beloved annual celebration of creativity and innovation in games. The Smithsonian American Art Museum is welcoming visitors to an event that features the 2022 Indie Developer Showcase and a curated selection of eight indie games presented by their developers! Visit the museum for a day full of new games as well as classic arcade and console games from MAGFest. A special scavenger hunt that connects video games and SAAM’s collections will be available at the information table. Smithsonian American Art Museum: 8th Street + G Street NW, DC; americanart.si.edu // @americanart

7.31

Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant 2022

Who will be crowned the next Mr. Nice Jewish Boy of Washington, D.C.? Show up at Union Stage on July 31st and experience the excitement as fabulous contestants compete for the crown, sash and title of Mr. NJB DC 2022. Local D.C. drag queen Venus Valhalla will host and perform. Grand prize includes $250 in drink tickets to Pitchers Bar DC, a $250 gift card to Floriana Restaurant and more! Contestants and raffle prizes to be announced soon. All proceeds will be donated to Keshet. $30-$50. 4:30 p.m. Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; unionstage.com // @unionstage

SCREE Children’s Books National Launch Party

Celebrate the launch of a new children’s publisher with food, face paint, music and other amazing features/vendors! Meet the authors and illustrators behind amazing children’s literature while enjoying book readings and social activities. SCREE publishes books written and illustrated by people of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora to help educate and enrich the communities they now live in. Davia Morris, who illustrated 8 of the 21 books being launched, will offer a workshop at the launch. Free. 4 p.m. Silver Spring Civic Building: 1 Veterans Pl. Silver Spring, MD

Women’s Euro Cup Final 2022 Watch Party

Grab yourself a cold one and join Wunder Garten, District Sports, DC Scores, and Atlas Brewery celebrate their Women’s Euro Cup 2022. As you watch the final match and party, Atlas beer will provide specials all game long. Free. 12 p.m. Wunder Garten: 1101 First St. NE, DC;

wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

