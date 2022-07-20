Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.21-7.24

Haven’t figured out your weekend plans yet? We’ve got you covered. Take a trip to an outdoor market. Get an introduction to the complex world of NFTs — or help introduce others to that world. Visit a new art show. Laugh ‘til your stomach hurts at some of the city’s best comedy clubs. Just don’t let this weekend slip away from you without exploring a new part of the capital. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.21 – 7.23

Hypnotist Flip Orley at The DC Improv

No two Flip Orley shows are the same, which is why he’s been a DC Improv favorite since the 1990s. Flip uses hypnosis to turn audience members into the stars of the show. He leads volunteers through twisted scenarios, getting reactions that are almost beyond belief – and he does it all without humiliating anyone. Whether you’re on stage or watching from the audience, Flip’s show is unforgettable. And no, we weren’t hypnotized into writing this. $22-$27. Various times. The DC Improv Comedy Club: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

7.21

W3DC Meeting #002: NFT 101

Started by a group of creatives, makers, artists and builders with a goal to create a home base for discourse and collaboration, W3DC aims to grow a community with connection, social responsibility and education. Expect to meet, hang, chat, learn, eat and drink with new friends! The topic of discussion will be NFT 101. Come curious! Free. 6 p.m. WeWork Office Space & Coworking: 655 New York Ave. NW, DC, 6th Floor; w3dc.splashthat.com // @web3dc

7.22

Shamir at Songbyrd

Defined by his confessional songwriting and affecting countertenor voice, Shamir is an eclectic artist who spans lo-fi indie rock, country and witty electro-pop. He’s following his muse wherever it takes him, making music that feels true to himself. $17-$20. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

SHELTER’s Summer of Studs

Join D.C. jewelry space SHELTER for an elevated piercing party and ear curation experience. Throughout the summer, come through to get pierced and shop jewelry from beloved luxury piercing brands like Maria Tash and Porter Lyons. Free. 4 p.m. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

7.23

“A Chocolate Lens” Film Screening

How do you take a picture and tell a whole story? “A Chocolate Lens” follows Steven Cummings’ chronicle of D.C.’s Black community not through pain, but through power. His photography highlights a community that has been rather erased by gentrification. Today, as the city evolves, so does his subject. The story he pursues reminds us of how art is not only a thing of beauty, but a matter of preserving our own stories. A second screening at the same location will be added at time TBA because the first sold out so quickly. Free. 5:30 p.m. Eaton DC: 1201 K St. NW, DC; eatonworkshop.com/hotel/dc // @eatonworkshop

Alethia Tanner Day

In celebration of NoMa’s beautiful new Alethia Tanner Park, the NoMa BID is hosting Alethia Tanner Day. Tanner was a formerly enslaved woman who purchased her freedom and the freedom of dozens of others and became a champion of education for Black men and women in the District. She continued to help the Black community and became a champion of education for Black people in the District. This day-long event will honor her spirit of entrepreneurialism with the inclusion of a pop-up outdoor market, Neighbors DC, featuring all women of color vendors and makers. Free. 11 a.m. Alethia Tanner Park: 227 Harry Thomas Way, NE, DC; nomabid.org // @noma.bid

Elevate at City Winery

Get ready to rise up! The Flashy Group and drag queen Cake present a new dance event: Elevate at City Winery. The party will be taking over the top floors this Saturday. DJs Chord, Sean Morris and TWiN will spin the night away in two open air dance floors! $20-$40. 9 p.m. City Winery Washington DC: 1350 Okie St. NE, DC; citywinery.com // @citywinerydc

Lou Stovall at The Phillips Collection

“Lou Stovall: The Museum Workshop” reexamines the history and legacy of the Dupont Center, an artist’s museum founded in late 1960s D.C. This exhibition presents work produced by artists at the Center and collected by Stovall between 1969 and 1973, as well as Stovall’s early community posters from 1967 and 1968, which document D.C. in a time of protest and upheaval. The presentation at The Phillips Collection brings together a variety of art from the workshop, including sculpture, photography and paintings. Opens July 23. $0-$16. 11 a.m. The Phillips Collection: 1600 21st St. NW, DC; phillipscollection.org // @phillipscollection

Sips Of Summer

Join Drink the District at Hook Hall for the Sips of Summer. Come early before the artisan market opens and start your day with yoga and a cocktail, then hit up the market while you enjoy live music. Try your hand at a class throughout the day: yoga, screen printing or kombucha 101. Or simply grab a safari cocktail — a Peachy Cheetah, Spicy Ginger Giraffe, Hippo Hibiscus Fizz or Safari Njema Sangria — and sip the day away. $0-$55. 10 a.m. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

SummerFest

SummerFest is the culmination of everything there is to love about Olney Outdoors, with free activities and performances happening all day. From all types of performances to backstage tours, sales, food and so much more, Olney Theatre is so excited to open up its campus to any and all who wish to celebrate coming together around the arts. Free. 1 p.m. Olney Theatre: 2001 Olney Sandy Spring Rd. Olney, MD; olneytheatre.org // @olneytheatre

7.24

BonBon at Songbyrd

Turn out to Songbyrd this Sunday for a blast of an evening. The BonBon mini festival will feature a performance by haus of bambi and music from a whole host of local DJs. 50% of all tickets sold will go to SMYAL, a group that supports LGBTQ+ youth in the D.C. area. $20. 5 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc