Radar: To Do In D.C. 5.18-5.22

From NoVa art festivals to internet comedian showcases to charity viewings of soccer matches, the DMV has no lack of variety or fun when it comes to the week’s end. Get your friends together and spend your days off cutting loose in the heart of our nation.

5.18

Washington Performing Arts/Songbyrd Concert Series Presents DuPont Brass

The Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series is continuing their performance schedule with a stellar performance by the District’s very own DuPont Brass. A unique and soulful brass ensemble born out of Howard University’s music program, this group has received critical acclaim with their metro station performances and their latest effort “Music Education.” Catch this wonderful band at Songbyrd Music House and support a series that showcases amazing DMV talents. Free. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc



5.19

The Mysterines

Liverpool-raised and inspired by the poetic musings of Patti Smith, The Mysterines are a young band quickly gaining traction as a new alt-rock favorite and one of the most dynamic groups to come out of the post-pandemic era. Watch them make their name to the DC9 crowd. $12. 8 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

Capitol Riverfront Spring Fitness Series

Get active and get moving. The Capitol Riverfront BID has partnered with local fitness studios VIDA Fitness, 9Round and F45 Training to present five weeks of free fitness in this beautiful neighborhood. This Thursday, get ready for an early morning, F45-hosted bootcamp geared to get you sweating and thriving. Free. 7:15 a.m. Yards Park on the Boardwalk: 355 Water St. SE, DC; capitolriverfront.org // @capitolriverfront

5.20

Arkells

Not every band can do it all. But when it comes to Ontario-bred rockers Arkells, they’ve definitely made strong attempts. From being the halftime act for Canadian football’s Grey Cup to writing songs critiquing champagne socialism, this band puts on many hats and are set to bring a whole rack of toques and caps when they hit 9:30 Club. Support a band whose ticket sales will help PLUS1 and their many healthcare access causes. $26. 7 p.m. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Tephra ICA Festival

Now in its 31st year, the Tephra ICA Festival (formerly Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival) is set to highlight more than 200 artists who are creating unique, handmade works in the fields of fine art and craft. Drawing upon a robust exhibitor and collector base coupled with Tephra ICA’s contemporary art foundation, the Festival has become one of the region’s most anticipated events, attracting approximately 30,000 people to the unique, outdoor environment of Reston Town Center and showcasing one-on-one experiences, performances and special events leaving an exciting, thoughtful mark in the region. Free+. 11 a.m. Reston Town Center: 11900 Market St. Reston, VA; tephraica.org // @tephra_ica

5.20-21

Chad Kroeger and JT Parr

Chad Kroeger and JT Parr are on a mission to do good. Using their digital platform @chadgoesdeep, the duo takes action to raise awareness and bring change for some of the most important causes in pop culture and beyond. When they aren’t at City Hall meetings, Chad and Parr host the weekly podcast “Going Deep with Chad & JT,” which sees them discussing major current events, honoring legends, exploring ongoing beefs and giving solicited advice to callers and fans alike. Chad and JT have appeared on “Hawaii Five-O,” “Ellen” and “Howard Stern.” $25. 7 p.m. + 9:30 p.m. Arlington Cinema And Drafthouse: 2903 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA; arlingtondrafthouse.com // @arlington_drafthouse

5.21

Transformer’s Closing Day & Raffle Time w/ The New Davonhaime Food Bank

Join creation incubator and art space Transformer as they close out the amazing Azikiwe Mohammed’s “Shared Words, Split Catfish and Sweet Tea: An Open Platform for Discussion.” Spend an evening with the Auntie/Uncle Julius family one last time during this wonderful display’s closing day at Transformer. The proceeds from this final raffle will support both Bread For The City and N Street Village. Free+. 12 p.m. Transformer: 1404 P St. NW, DC; transformerdc.org/ // @transformerdc

Hirshhorn Ball 2022

Join D.C.’s creative communities for the outdoor art party you’ve been waiting for. Gather in the Hirshhorn’s outdoor Sculpture Garden for a night of art, fashion and a celebration of the generations of pop art creators that pushed boundaries. Enjoy imaginative performances, art activations, an outdoor dance floor and an open bar with creative cocktails and light bites. $250+. 6:30 p.m. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: Independence Ave. SW & 7th St. SW; hirshhorn.si.edu // @hirshhorn

D.C. United vs. Toronto FC – Let’s “KICK” Childhood Blood Cancer

Longtime DC Fray player “Tailgate Ted” is hosting a fundraiser over the next 10 weeks to support the Children’s Initiative and its focus on better treatment and outcomes for childhood blood cancer patients. Join this charismatic sports fan and a loving crowd of Washingtonian sports fans as they raise money for a great cause and watch D.C. United take on Toronto FC. $50-$100. 4 p.m. Audi Field: 100 Potomac Ave. SW, DC; dcunited.com // @dcunited

5.22

Peach Pit Presents Shady Pines Rooftop 80’s Tea

Join local legend DJ Matt Bailor and kickass drag star CAKE for a rooftop tea that brings out the best of the 80’s. Featuring music that highlights one of the most iconic decades, dance away your afternoon and socialize with your fellow Washingtonians at a free event rooted in queer love and joy. Free. 4 p.m. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

District Fray Presents The Groom Guy One-Year Anniversary

DC Fray welcomes you to join the Groom Guy men’s hair salon team at Yours Truly Hotel DC for their one-year anniversary experience. As a guest, you will enjoy lite bites and complimentary beverages, a tour of the newly designed Groom Guy hotel studio residency, and learn about the vision for the brand while connecting with great people. Taking the hospitality industry by storm, Groom Guy thanks you for being their guest and is looking forward to connecting with you. Free. 4:30 p.m. Yours Truly DC: 1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; groomguy.com // @groomguy