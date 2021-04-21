Radar: To Do in D.C. 4.21-4.25

Celebrate Earth Day all weekend by attending a National Geographic celebration, mobile gallery opening with art made of recycled material or an eco-friendly community festival. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Ongoing

Food for the People Exhibition

Across our nation and region, we have both an overabundance of food and a staggering number of people who struggle to find their next meal. This reality has only worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food for the People outdoor exhibition at the Anacostia Community Museum asks us to confront this reality by meaningfully considering where our food comes from, who produces, processes, and prepares it, who has access to it, and what impact it has on our collective health. The exhibition will run through September 17. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Anacostia Community Museum Plaza: 1901 Fort Place SE, DC; www.anacostia.si.edu // @smithsonianacm

4.21

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for a socially-distant, in-person and free bingo night on select Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. DC Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Earth Day Eve Celebration

This year, National Geographic will offer multiple ways for people to celebrate Earth Day with a lineup of activities that will meet people wherever they are, kicking off with an Earth Day Eve virtual celebration. Hosted by travel expert Jessica Nabongo, Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve 2021 will feature performances from Angélique Kidjo, AURORA, José González, Maggie Rogers, Rostam, Valerie June, Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma and Ziggy Marley, as well as a world premiere new music video from My Morning Jacket. 8:30 p.m. Free. www.nationalgeographic.com // @natgeo

SoulFire Collective x Union Market Class

Come sweat, connect and transform with SoulFire Collective inside the spacious Dock 5 area of Union Market with 60 minutes of an amazing power flow to fire beats. 7 a.m. $20. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; www.soulfirecollective.com // @soulfirecollective

4.22

The Hidden History of Coined Words

The events of the past year have spurred the creation of many new words, from Blursday to Zoombombing. But over the centuries, inventing words in the English language has been a grand and colorful tradition. How does one even attempt to coin a new word? And why do some coined words endure while others barely make it out of the house? Join Ralph Keyes, author of the new book “The Hidden History of Coined Words,” for a lively discussion about created words and how they shape our language. 6:30 p.m. Free. www.planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace

Join an hour long Vinyasa Flow Yoga on Carlyle House’s Magnolia Terrace. Vinyasa is a gentle flow yoga class that uses the breath to flow from one pose to the other. We will build heat with sun salutations then progress to balance, deep stretching and finally relaxing meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m. $10. Carlyle House Historic Park: 121 N Fairfax St., Alexandria, VA; www.novaparks.com/parks.carlyle-house-historic-park // @novaparks

Zumba at La Cosecha

Come to this fun and energetic Zumba class taught by Cathy Caminero of Zumbanova. Ticket price includes one hour of Zumba and a $5 voucher to use at any vendor inside La Cosecha after class. A portion of the proceeds will go to the La Cosecha Foundation. 6 p.m. $15. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; www.lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

4.22-4.25

Living Earth Virtual Festival

The Living Earth Festival, a signature annual event at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, is going virtual in 2021. Stream this online experience on demand over four days. Presentations will explore agricultural trends, innovations and sustainability in Native communities with a focus on Native agricultural businesses. www.americanindian.si.edu // @smithsoniannmai

4.22-6.27

Overboard by Andy Yoder

CulturalDC is kicking off their return with the previously postponed “Overboard” by Andy Yoder. The installation is comprised of over 150 sneakers constructed from recycled materials like boxes, bags and posters. Each shoe is a version of the Nike’s iconic Jordan 5 sneaker, a shoe that was introduced in 1990. The installation examines the sneakerhead culture and brings attention to the impact of capitalist consumer culture on our environment. The gallery is open through June 27. Fridays and Saturdays 4-8 p.m., Sundays 2-6 p.m. Free. Sandlot Southeast: 71 Potomac Ave SE, DC; www.culturaldc.org // @cultural_dc

4.23

Vinyl + Vinyasa

Join Vinyl and Vinyasa for a spring pop-up in collaboration with Byrdland Records. This event will bring you a unique mindfulness experience fusing asana, movement and music. 7:30 a.m. $15. www.vinylvinyasa.com // @vinylandvinyasa

4.23-4.30

Nationals Home Run Charity 5K

The Nationals Home Run Charity 5K invites Nationals fans and area residents to celebrate the start of the baseball season with a family-friendly event. The first-ever race has been adapted to a virtual format to allow fans of all ages to safely participate. Proceeds support the community impact work of Washington Nationals Philanthropies, the official charitable arm of the Washington Nationals. Complete anytime between April 23 and April 30. www.nats4good.org // @nats4good

4.24

Antiracist Book Festival

The National Antiracist Book Festival is the first and only book festival that brings together, showcases and celebrates the nation’s leading antiracist writers and helps to prepare the writers of tomorrow. It is hosted every April in D.C. by the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, but this year’s festival will be virtual due to Covid-19. Various times. $10 per session. www.bu.edu // @antiracismctr

Armando Lopez-Bircann / Arma the Oracle: Extended Reality (XR)

This spring 2021, Transformer presents “Looking In/Looking Out,” a series of three solo storefront exhibitions by D.C.-based artists. Armando Lopez-Bircann shares their vision of an ethical queer future with “Arma the Oracle: Extended Reality (XR).” Through Lopez-Bircann’s wearable sculptures and augmented-reality attire, which explore nonbinary and binary gender aesthetics, they push the limits of what types of reality are possible, and present alternative futures to strive towards. Transformer: 1404 P St. NW, DC; www.transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

DC Community EarthFest

Celebrate Earth Day by dropping by this seed swap, eco-market and community art build, sponsored by Femme Fatale DC. DC Fridge Collective will be giving away produce, Total Liberation is hosting a seedling and gardening supplies swap and The Cozy Experience is leading a textile upcycling project. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The Park at LeDroit: 286 V St. NW, DC; www.femmefataledc.com // @femmefataledc

4.25

Yoga for Black Lives Matter

This is a 60-minute power vinyasa-style classfocused on traditional yoga postures with a longer hold in foundational/grounding poses to support safety and alignment. Proceeds will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative on the front lines in this fight for justice by supporting those wrongly incarcerated. 6 p.m. $7.50. National Museum of African American History and Culture: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; www.evolvinglivesbodyandmind.com // @evolvinglivesbodymind

