Radar: To Do in D.C. 3.10-3.13

When thinking of March, it’s so easy to get swept up in the mania of St. Patrick’s Day. But for citizens in the District who don’t want to waste this beautiful week anticipating the miles of shamrocks on the way, live your life with some active, non-St. Patrick’s events. Instead of Gaelic, flex your francophone muscles at a French film screening. And instead of saying “Kiss Me, I’m Irish,” show your support for women creators at a Yours Truly fun run, a Girl In Red concert and the opening event to SHE DC’s month-long celebration toward women. St. Patrick’s is great, but this week it’s a virtue to remember all the fun parts of March that aren’t covered in waves of green. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

3.10

CONTACT: Jeremy Olander + Sabeel Chohan

One of Stockholm’s most dynamic DJs is back in the District for another thrilling dance night at the legendary Flash nightclub. A known force in the electronic world who’s collaborated with big names like Tove Lo, Olander has always been a delight to have in the DMV. See if he tops his already massive reputation this Thursday night with some help from D.C.’s very own Sabeel Chohan. 10 p.m. $0-$10. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW, DC; flashdc.com // @flashclubdc

DC Francophonie Festival – Naïs Au Pays Des Loups

The D.C. Francophonie Festival is your chance to take in the best of French culture. In collaboration with the Embassies of Monaco, France, Alliance Française of D.C. and the Smithsonian Associates, the festival will be screening the documentary “Naïs Au Pays Des Loups” at La Maison Française. Depicting the journey of a father and daughter through the majestic Mercantour, “Naïs Au Pays Des Loups” is a film that tries to see the beauty of life through the eyes of a young child. Be sure to brush up on your French because there will be no subtitles at this magnificent showing. 7 p.m. Free. La Maison Française: 4101 Reservoir Rd.NW, DC; franceintheus.org // @franceintheus

WIT’s Improv “For All!” At Petworth Library

Looking to think on your feet and live in the moment? Washington Improv Theater is once again offering their Improv “For All!” workshop to the public. An amazing opportunity to develop your quick-thinking skills, this course isn’t selective and welcomes participants of all skill levels. Get out of yourself and see how funny you are at a workshop rooted in positivity and community. 6:30 p.m. Donation encouraged. Petworth Neighborhood Library: 4200 Kansas Ave. NW, DC; witdc.org // @washingtonimprovtheater

3.11

Girl In Red at 9:30 Club

Considered to be indie pop’s purveyor of stellar sapphic lyricism, Marie Ulven, or better known as Girl In Red, is coming to the District’s 9:30 Club for an intimate yet highly-anticipated concert. Whether you became a Girl fan through social media or found her lining the walls of a tastemaker’s Spotify playlist, there’s no denying that this showcase is a can’t-miss opportunity. Watch as Marie rises to the top of indie stardom in the familiar embrace of your beloved District. 6 p.m. $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

SHE DC Art Show Opening Party

Help Shop Made In DC kick-off a month of panels, talks and fundraising happy hours for the SHE DC Micro-Grant. SHE DC is a month-long celebration of D.C.’s women in business that includes a curated art show featuring up to 100 pieces from DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging D.C. makers and artists. A portion of all proceeds from tickets and gallery + marketplace sales go to the SHE DC Micro-Grant Fund which helps women creators strive and thrive. Be the first to see IRL the 100 pieces of art featured by the women artists of the DMV. 6 p.m. $15-$20. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; shopmadeindc.com/she-dc // @shopmadeindc

3.12

Broken Mic Comedy Presents Night Cap

Are you looking for a late-night out and some laughs to go with it? The Comedy Loft of DC is ecstatic to welcome back Broken Mic Comedy’s Night Cap: a pre-curated open mic night built to get you chuckling alongside the other night owls of the District. While some of your friends may be in bed getting some peaceful Z’s, you’ll have the opportunity to see the comedic geniuses of D.C. crack up the crowd while you crack a cold one. Seating is limited so reserve your spot today. 11:30 p.m. 2 item minimum. The Comedy Loft of DC: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

Conan Gray at The Anthem

Watch this Kid Krow crooner as he takes flight at the District’s world-famous Anthem. Having broken through as one of the pandemic’s favorite indie artists, Conan Gray is the soul-squeezing answer to Gen Z’s deep feel jam sessions. Whether you’re crying over his take on heartbreak or his melancholy toward youth, Conan shows no struggle when it comes to reaching his audience. Such a dynamic singer’s show is too good to pass up. So get yourself a ticket before availability runs l0w. 6:30 p.m. $43+. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

DC Norooz Market 2022

Get yourself to Monroe Market for the chance to shop with extraordinary local crafters and celebrate the first day of Spring, or what the Persian community likes to call Norooz. Take memorable photos by a larger than life haft-sin display. Stroll through the arts walk shopping area to the smells, sounds, and tastes of the Middle East. Indulge in the best that this Persian New Year celebration has to offer. There will be plenty of opportunities to shop from the gifted artists and makers of the DMV. 1 p.m. Free. Monroe Market at The Arts Walk: 716 Monroe St. NE, DC; brooklandartswalk.com // @brooklandartswalk

3.12-13

Help Feed the Ukrainian Refugees with a Belly Full Pizza Pop-Up

In situations like the Ukrainian crisis, it’s important to remember that food scarcity is an issue that knows no borders. And in the hopes of assisting those affected, The culinary masters of the DMV are teaming up to host “Belly Full”: a two-day pizza pop-up dedicated to raising funds for displaced Ukrainians organized by Grazie Grazie’s Casey Patten and Caruso’s Matt Adler. All proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Featuring personalities like Dani Moreira of Call Your Mother and Said Haddad of Little Chicken, this event hopes to ensure that no one goes hungry no matter who they are. 4 p.m. Donation encouraged. Declaration Pizza: 804 V St. NW, DC; wck.org // @wckitchen

3.13

Celebrate Women Run at Yours Truly

Join Pacers Running, November Project, Run 4 All Women, Brooks, Yours Truly and Athletic Brewing Company (ABC) for a run, or walk, through D.C. celebrating Women’s History Month. The run will commence at the amazing Yours Truly Hotel. Following the run and walk there will be a sip and shop with complimentary mimosas provided by Yours Truly as well as zero-proof cans from ABC. “Treat Yo Self” Totes and treats will be available for purchase from the woman-owned and forward-thinking enterprise of Homemade in DC. Tote pre-orders are encouraged to guarantee availability. Join in on an event that bolsters the strong women of our community. 10 a.m. Free. Yours Truly DC Hotel: 1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; yourstrulydc.com // @yourstrulyhotel

ONGOING

Mirror Saturdays at Mirror On 9th

Get yourself to the awe-inspiring nightclub that caters to all the tastemakers and VIPs of the DMV. Mirror on 9th is the definitive hot spot for high-class service and a memorable late-night experience courtesy of their Mirror Saturdays. Whether you’re looking for premium hospitality or decor aesthetics to die for, Mirror on 9th is your next setting for Saturday night adventure. 10 p.m. Free. Mirror on 9th: 1920 9th St. NW, DC; mirroron9th.com // @mirroron9th

Ozios Sunday Brunch & Day Party

Sunday Brunch should be spent in style. And no one in the DMV has more style than the Ozio Lounge on M Street. Once again hosting their lavish weekly brunch/day party, Ozio always pushes the envelope when it comes to early Sunday afternoon with incredible refreshments and music that’ll get you active on this day of rest. Join in on a celebration that sends off the weekend with absolute class. 12 p.m. Free. Ozio Lounge: 1813 M St. NW, DC; oziodc.com // @ozio_dc

