Radar: To Do in D.C. 2.24-2.27

The short but eventful month of February is finally coming to a close. But with the end of February chills comes the beginning of sunny mid-60s March. On this final winter weekend, get a head start on your spring awakening by exploring the active mornings and busy nights of the District. Before your first cup of coffee, make your way to the American Art Museum for a crack of dawn yoga rave. And later on, keep your energy handy for a Robert Smith dance night that’ll have the entire club feeling just like heaven. No matter what your idea of fun is, the District offers so many great (and safe) options to send off the cold and say hello to warmer weather. March may not have started yet, but feel free to look toward the weekend with a sunshine disposition.

2.24



Daybreaker DC Wünder Tour at The Smithsonian American Art Museum

Wünder? Wonder? Vuonder? No matter the pronunciation, Daybreaker D.C.’s Wünder Tour is coming to the American Art Museum and starting the day off at 6 a.m. with an energetic dance party. Get a headstart on your morning by doing yoga and jamming to the best live music that the DMV has to offer. This event is WOC-run, anti-racist, and meant to liven up your morning in the healthiest way possible. Strictly alcohol-free and eager to promote a communal state of mind, let Daybreaker start your day off right and create a sense of Wünder. 6 a.m. $20-$45. Smithsonian American Art Museum Kogod Courtyard: G Street NW and 8th St NW, DC; americanart.si.edu // @americanart

2.25

The Basement ’90s // ’00s RNB Party

Aaliyah. TLC. En Vogue. No matter which group defined the genre for you, it’s clear that ’90s/2000s RnB was a sound that revolutionized modern music. Whether it was the heartfelt sensuality or deep social commentary, there’s no denying that it was an amazing time and enough reason to attend Karma Soundstage’s The Basement. A night dedicated to highlighting the best of this superb sound, join in on this pro-black business event seeking to create economic equality and indulge in music that has touched so many. Featuring the legendary DJ ALIZAY and a whole cast of musical allstars, The Basement is one dance party you will not want to miss. 9 p.m. $10-$20. Karma Soundstage: 2221 Adams Pl. NE, DC; dckarma.com // @karmawdc

Nü Androids Presents: Le Youth

Nü Androids is back at it again with another pop-up rave that is sure to flip the District on its head. Having already hosted a vast plethora of globetrotting acts in the past, this time the local collective is ecstatic to invite the admirable Le Youth for a spectacular one-night set. Known for mixing elements of RnB and classic deep house, Le Youth is a producer that not only knows his sound, but owns it like a champ. Of course, there will never be a shortage of Nü Androids events, but for the love of God, don’t miss the chance to hear a musician that’s skyrocketing toward the big league. 10 p.m. $25+. A.i.: 2101 New York Ave., DC; nuandroids.com // @aiexperience

2.26

Arlington Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

The colliding of worlds has never been sweeter than this. At Arlington’s beloved Courthaus Social, local sweet-tooths are cordially invited to a decadent Hard Cider and Doughnut tasting event. Whether you’re a cider aficionado or a fan of sugary wake-up calls, this event is a great way to experiment with unimaginable flavor combinations. Part bar hop and part sweet celebration, this event features 5 bars & restaurants, $4 beers and seltzers, $5 hard cider special & a selection of 1,500 FREE delicious donuts! This event is literally too sweet to even think about passing up. 2 p.m. $19.99-$28.99. Courthaus Social: 2300 Clarendon Blvd. Arlington, VA; courthaussocial.com // @courthaussocial

Black Her-Story Makers Market

As the DMV closes out Black History Month and heads into a time to celebrate Women’s History, Hotel Zena is proud to feature 20 talented Black Women Makers at their upcoming Black Her-Story Makers Market. With a live DJ, craft cocktails and a snack menu on offer from Figleaf, guests will enjoy an eventful afternoon celebrating locally-beloved Black visionaries. Also featured is a sweets counter where you can build your own treats courtesy of Chef Caitlin’s Confectionery Counter and a closing event where all participating makers will have the opportunity to showcase their items in a curated collection presented at Hotel Zena’s Z-Shed. Celebrate the industrious originality of black women in the DMV at this wonderfully unique market. 12 p.m. Free. Figleaf Bar & Lounge at Hotel Zena: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena // @hotelzena

CryFest Dance Party at Black Cat

Who says clubbing and crying aren’t a perfect mix? At D.C.’s trendsetting Black Cat, you can cry if you want to at their highly anticipated CryFest dance party. A night dedicated to the melodramatic melancholia of The Cure’s Robert Smith and The Smiths’ Morrissey, blend the polar heights of emotion by dancing to light, poppy guitar riffs accompanied by the most disparaging lyrics. It’s a great chance to get into your feels all while dancing like a happy maniac. This event may not be on a Friday, but regardless you’ll be in love. With the sound that is. 9 p.m. $15-$20. Black Cat DC: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @BlackCatDC

“Death and the King’s Horseman” Staged Reading

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is cordially inviting the DMV to attend an amazing reading of Wole Soyinka’s “Death and the King’s Horseman.” Meant as a grand culmination to STC’s first year collaborating with Howard University as part of The Shift, this free staged reading at the Michael R. Klein Theatre is a great opportunity to see the future of D.C. theatre make its name. This event will include a post-show discussion and will also be live-streamed by the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Make the most of your Saturday by celebrating theatre with an important message. 7 p.m. Free. Michael R. Klein Theatre: 450 7th St. NW, DC; shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

A Tour of Her Own Live Salon at Chocolate Tasting at La Cosecha

A Tour Of Her Own is ready to showcase one of D.C.’s premier chocolatiers on yet another fabulous tour. Arcay Chocolates is the stellar product of Venezuelan chocolatier Anabella Arcay’s hard work and dedication. A vast experience with all things chocolate has positioned Arcay Chocolates as one of the premier collections of sweets in the world and has proven Anabella’s status as an internationally acclaimed creator with 42 international awards and a portfolio of superb chocolates. Guests will participate in a chocolate tasting with Arcay as well as a book reading from “111 Places in Women’s History That You Must Not Miss.” Don’t miss out on one of the tastiest tours to hit the District. 10:30 a.m. $0-$35. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @LaCosechaDC

2.27

“Euphoria” Watch Party

If you’re not watching “Euphoria,” then what the hell are you doing? Aside from being the talk of all breakrooms and every pop culture rag on the web, this show is the go-to for wild TV nights where you and your friends can scream at Cassie, Rue or any of the characters that induce your eyerolls. And with that said, D.C.’s very own Mirror on 9th is performing a service by hosting a “Euphoria” watch party for all the mega fans out there. Meet other HBO fanatics and relish in the show’s controversy before indulging in a late-night of dancing and luxury drinks. The party may not get as wild as the ones at East Highland, but trust us when we say that you’ll have a euphoric time. 9 p.m. Free. Mirror on 9th: 1920 9th St. NW, DC; mirroron9th.com // @mirroron9th

Jazz Jam Sessions With The Julian Berkowitz Trio

If you don’t know about the District’s long-lasting legacy with jazz, then I highly suggest getting yourself over to Library Tavern for a spectacular jam session with local jazz maestro Julian Berkowitz. Arguably one of the most talented musicians to carry the torch of jazz into the future, follow Julian and his troupe as they uphold a local tradition that goes deep into our home’s history. This jam session is a light and fun chance to hear great music and mingle with other bluesy souls. Put yourself at an event where the people are almost as cool as the music. 7 p.m. Free. Library Tavern: 5420 3rd St. NW, DC; librarytaverndc.com // @librarytaverndc

Ongoing

Soulful Saturdays at Lost Society! R&B Happy Hour & Day Party

It’s a known fact in the District that the party never stops at 14th Street’s legendary Lost Society Lounge. And when it comes to your Saturday plans, they’ve got it all worked out with their iconic Soulful Saturdays. An afternoon party dedicated to all things RnB, start the weekend at 4 p.m. with a 3 for $20 drink special and a list of deluxe appetizers that’s an honest-to-God can’t miss. You worked hard all week. Take a Saturday off and indulge in a night of new heights and lasting memories. 4 p.m. Free. Lost Society: 2001 14th St. NW, DC; lostsociety-dc.com // @lostsocietydc

SIR Sundays at SAX

One thing they don’t tell you about the District is that it gets hot at the drop of a hat. And nothing can be closer to the truth when it comes to attending SIR Sundays at SAX Restaurant and Lounge. SIR is an interactive, all-male burlesque show hosted weekly at the legendary SAX lounge. This electrifying show brings together some of the hottest men in the DMV area for a theatrical experience that will leave you begging for more. Dancers, aerialists, pole performers, games, bottomless mimosas, premium brunch buffet selections, decadent desserts, go go boys, and table studs, all in one ticket price. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, bridal parties, or just a great time with friends. 10:15 a.m. $60-$125. SAX Restaurant and Lounge: 734 11th St. NW, DC; saxwdc.com // @saxdc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.