Radar: To Do in D.C. 10.25-10.31

Some non-Halloween events to look forward to this weekend from the annual high heel race, cocktail classes, and Lucha Libre. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

10.25

35th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race

The Annual 17th Street High Heel Race is a time to celebrate the diversity of D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community and join thousands of costumed spectators cheer on costumed drag queens, drag kings and community members as they race down 17th Street Northwest. Lively and filled with local drag entertainment, a parade, and much more, you won’t want to miss this D.C. tradition, co-hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis and Citrine the Queen. Free. 5 p.m.17th St. between P and S NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @dclgbtq

Lyle’s Sole Pop-Up Spa

To prepare for the Annual High Heel Race, we have the ultimate event to get you ready and glammed up for the race down 17th Street Northwest. Join Lyle for foot massages, Glitta Fades Cocktails, DJ tunes, and on-site event illustrations of you and your fellow queens as you get ready for the race. $25. 3-6 p.m. Lyle Hotel: 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; lyledc.com // @lyledc

10.26

Día de los Muertos Cocktail Class

Raise a glass to Oyamel’s annual Day of the Dead festival, honoring Mexican singer-songwriter Vicente Fernández. Join Oyamel’s Beverage Team, led by Azael Salgado, in the PDR to enjoy this year’s special cocktails and Mexican bites as they share the inspiration, and agave spirits, behind each one. Drawing inspiration from Guadalajara, Fernández’s birthplace, each cocktail is a unique celebration of the region’s history and ingredients. $65. 6:30 p.m. Oyamel: 401 7th St. NW, DC; exploretok.com // @oyameldc

Paint and Sip Expo

Join the vibe at our upcoming Paint + Sip Art Expo featuring over 6 local vendors, cash bar, and a 360-degree photo booth.Free+. 6 p.m. Asian Fusion Gallery: 1343 L St. NW, DC; dcfray.com // @dcfray

10.27

Happy Hour Concert Series at Carlyle Crossing

Join us on select Thursdays at Carlyle Crossing this fall for a Happy Hour Concert Series! Meet us on the plaza at Carlyle Crossing from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for amazing live music and pop-up beer garden. Chairs are provided but feel free to bring a blanket to lounge on. Pets are welcome and encouraged! Bring the whole family down for a Fall night of fun! Free. 6 p.m. Carlyle Crossing: 2495 Mandeville Ln. Alexandria, VA; eventbrite.com // @carlylecrossing

Jon Meacham

In “And There Was Light,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer and #1 New York Times bestselling author chronicles the life of Abraham Lincoln, charting how—and why—he confronted secession, threats to democracy, and the tragedy of slavery to expand the possibilities of America. Jon Meacham will be in conversation with Clint Smith, a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller How the Word is Passed. $12-$47. 7 p.m. Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @jon.meacham

10.28

“Scooby Doo”

Rosslyn Cinema is back this Fall on the lawn of Gateway Park every Friday evening in October. Join us for a fun lineup of your favorite movies, from sing-alongs to kids’ animated movies, there’s an option for everyone! This event is free, and registration is not required but encouraged to help us produce the best experience for all in attendance, so sign up for reminders. Free. 5 p.m. Gateway Park: 1300 Lee Hwy. Arlington, VA; eventbrite.com // @rosslynva

Sounds of Africa

Come enjoy the lively beats of the African diaspora and dance the night away. Cheikh Hamala Diabate and DJ Kweks playing Contemporary African hits. African Art PavilionSounds of Africa is an ongoing concert series celebrating the music of the African diaspora. Please be advised because the concert is indoors when we reach maximum capacity the concert will be closed off to the public. Free. 6:30 p.m. National Museum of African Art: 950 Independence Ave. SW, DC; eventbrite.com // @nmafaed

10.29

Dia De los Muertos Lucha Libre

Come celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), as Drink the District presents Lucha Libre Mexican Wrestling — Dia de los Muertos. Come drink imported Mexican beer while you party with friends, live Mexican Wrestling, Mariachis, High Energy DJ, plus cold cervezas and margaritas galore. Get a chance to meet the wrestlers and even get your own Lucha mask to take home with you. Don’t miss out on this two-day celebration! $19.99-$39.99. 2 p.m. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @hookhall_dc

In-Person Día de los Muertos Family Day

Join the Smithsonian American Art Museum in celebrating Día de los Muertos. Bring the whole family to see exciting live performances from Ballet Folklorico Mi Herencia Mexicana, Mariachi Aguila DC, and Sol y Rumba. Enjoy face painting and our featured Día de los Muertos–themed crafts for all ages. If you are unable to make it in person or want to continue the celebration online, visit our Family Zone for more crafts, coloring pages, and performance videos. Free. 11:30 a.m. Smithsonian American Art Museum: 8th and G St. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @americanart

Nü Androids Presents: Justin Martin

Nü Fam idol Justin Martin returns to D.C. for A.i., our warehouse pop-up series. The funk master himself never fails to wow us with his irreplicable groove and bouncing beats. Meet us at the warehouse as we bring a new meaning to the Day of the Dead with the murderous groove of Justin Martin. $30-$35. 10 p.m. A.i.: 2101 New York Ave. DC; eventbrite.com // @nuandroids

10.30

Dock Days of Summer: Halloween METAL SHOW

Join us every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. for Dock Days of summer featuring live music, cold beer, and house-made slushies to chase away the Sunday Scaries.Free. 2 p.m. DC Brau Beer Garden: 3178 Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; dcbrau.com // @dcbrau

Drag Queen Storytime

Join us for Drag Queen Storytime in Adams Morgan. The event is free and open to children of all ages (and perfect for the entire family!). The goal of Drag Queen Storytime is to inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others. Free. 11 a.m. Unity Park: 1771-1795 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @admobid

