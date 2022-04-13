Radar: To Do in D.C. 4.13-4.17

This week, Dupont Underground is serving laughs for the return of its famed Comedy Down, while Balkan Bash Comedy Productions is organizing a night to raise money for Ukrainian charity organizations. Continuing its ongoing festivities, the National Cherry Blossom Festival doesn’t fall short of bringing the Washington community together to celebrate the emergence of spring. To top it off, acts rolling through the District will satisfy your inner craving for pop punk and neo-soul with Hurray For The Riff Raff and Somalia. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

4.13

Comedy Down Returns to Dupont Underground

A monthly comedy showcase at an incredibly pro-arts venue, the aim with Comedy Down is to introduce large audiences to some of the best up and coming comedians from the area and abroad. Making an appearance at this event are wonderful comics like Brandon Trusso, Eddie Liles and Rachel Williams. Free-$44. 8 p.m. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circle NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

4.14

Stand-Up for Ukraine: A Humanitarian Comedy Show Benefiting Ukraine

We’re bringing together some of the DC area’s funniest comedians from all over the world to help Ukraine. Balkan Bash Comedy Productions will be raising money to aid Ukraine, partnering with employees at the D Light Café (a Ukrainian-owned bakery) to send money directly to grassroots causes. Proceeds from ticket sales and snacks at the event will go to Ukrainian charity networks. Specialty cocktails will be provided by Crown and Crow. $20. 8 p.m. The Crown and Crow: 1317 14th St. NW DC; thecrownandcrowdc.com // @thecrownandcrow

The Official Primitive Beer DC Debut at The Sovereign

The Sovereign will host the official DC release for Colorado’s Primitive Beer. The night will feature 12 different beers, including the very first kegs ever poured outside of the brewery. As an added bonus, all bottles will also be available to-go. Free. 5 p.m. The Sovereign: 1206 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; thesovereigndc.com // @thesovereigndc

4.15

Meditation and Mindfulness through Art

Meditation helps us build a relationship to a place of inner quietude. To contribute to a sense of calm in this uncertain time, we are offering free 30-minute online meditations three times each week led by DC-based meditation teachers. These free sessions are appropriate for all levels of practitioners and include a variety of mindfulness practices. Sessions on Fridays include inspiration from art in the museum collection. Free. 12 p.m. National Museum of Asian Art: Virtual; asia.si.edu // @natasianart

Somalia at The Pocket

Somalia, an Atlanta-based R&B soul singer and songwriter, creates music that infuses sounds from R&B, Jazz, Neo-Soul, and Hip-Hop. Inspired by artists like Brandy, Anita Baker, Minnie Riperton, Solange, and Jill Scott, Somalia writes and collaborates with live musicians to create her unique live sound. This show will be Somalia’s debut show in DC featuring live music from her newest project “Party of One” and her first album “Never Enough Time.” $10+. 7 p.m. The Pocket: 1508 North Capitol St. NW, DC; thepocketdc.com // @thepocket_dc

4.16

D.C. United vs. Austin FC

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies. D.C. United have called the District home for the past 25 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. 7:30 p.m. $29. Audi Field: 100 Potomac Ave SW, DC; audifielddc.com //@audifield

Down to Earth, a Rooftop Novel

Dan Hurley, the 60-Second Novelist, is bringing his skills to Planet Word! Hurley and his trusty typewriter will be stationed on the museum’s Rooftop Terrace, and throughout the afternoon he will write a novel on one loooong sheet of weather-resistant paper. Museum visitors will have a chance to suggest plot points and characters for his story. By the end of the day, thanks to Hurley’s continuous typing, his story will reach the sidewalk. Free. 12 p.m. Planet Word: 925 13th St. NW, DC; planetwordmuseum.com // @planetworddc

Petalpalooza Art Walk

Blossom Festival‘s Petalpalooza for a full day of live music and engaging activities. This day-long all-ages celebration brings art, music, and play to multiple outdoor stages, interactive art installations, a beer garden, family-friendly hands-on activities, and more, all along the banks of the Anacostia River. 1 p.m. Capitol Riverfront at the Yards: 355 Water St. SE, DC; capitolriverfront.org // @capitolriverfront

4.17

Hurray For The Riff Raff at Union Stage

One of the reasons you started listening to music in the first place might have been in the hope of finding the kind of conviction and fierce rawness evident in Hurray for the Riff Raff’s, aka Alynda Segarra’s, “nature punk” manifesto about survival, LIFE ON EARTH. A visionary musician, Segarra (they/she) is an outsider in whose voice you might find echoes of your own. On her eighth full-length album, Segarra is creating music of honesty and portent. $22.50+. 7.30 p.m. Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; unionstage.com // @unionstage

National Cherry Blossom Festival’s A Pop of Spring

Watch the DowntownDC Business Improvement District’s Pop of Spring transforms the 800 block of F Street NW into an area ripe with activities to celebrate Washington, D.C.’s vernal awakening. Opening on April 17, Pop of Spring invites residents and visitors to DowntownDC for 10 days of seasonal food, fun, and performances. Free. 12 p.m. Penn Quarter: F St. NW

The Nail Salon at St. Vincent’s Wine

St. Vincent’s Nail Salon is a celebration of all things queer. Hosted by the legendary DJ Double Dutch, this salon has the best drinks, stellar food and queer entertainers that’ll amaze you with their spectacle and talent. All are welcome to this event. The only criteria needed to have hot nails and wear them like a boss. $10-$15. 4:30 p.m. St. Vincent Wine: 3212 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; stvincentwine.com // @stvincentwine